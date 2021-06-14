RAWLINS — Memorial Hospital of Carbon County said it is continuing to expand medical resources available to the residents through the addition of clinic-based mental health services.
Due to a growing demand for mental health treatment options across the United States, particularly
in rural areas, MHCC is implementing the MHCC Health and Wellness Center, according to a press release. Services will initially be based from the MHCC Family Practice Clinic in Rawlins and will extend to other clinic locations based on demand. The addition is meant to supplement existing mental health resources already present in Carbon County.
Joanne Reints is leading the program and brings more than 20 years of clinical counseling experience
to MHCC. She has worked in administrative leadership and student counseling for the Sweetwater
School District for 22 years. Additionally, she founded Better Solutions Counseling Center in
2007, where she has practiced clinical counseling for 14 years. She is a graduate of the University
of Wyoming in Laramie, where she earned an educational specialist degree, and a master’s of science degree in counselor education and community counseling.
As a core aspect of overall health and wellness, mental health services (cognitive, behavioral, and
emotional well-being) will continue to be an area of strategic planning and emphasis for MHCC, the release stated.
Appointments are available beginning July 2, and can be made by contacting the MHCC Family Practice Clinic at 307-324-8494.