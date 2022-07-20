Lifelong Rawlins resident Amanda Moore has always wanted to make a positive impact on the community.
In 2018, Moore opened Windswept Goods at 410 W. Cedar St. in downtown Rawlins. She and husband Wayne Gotfredson renovated the building and opened the boutique shop that provides Wyoming-themed clothing, home décor and gifts.
“We’re just trying to make Rawlins a better place,” Moore said. “It’s one less empty building in downtown. Rawlins is struggling right now so we were just trying to bring something to the community.”
When Windswept Goods first opened, Moore said she didn’t sell clothes. But when the clothing store next door closed, she saw an opening in the community that needed to be filled.
Moore studied architecture in college so in the beginning, her shop was primarily home décor and design. She got the name Windswept from an old downtown business and a mentor of hers.
“Rawlins is the windiest city in Wyoming and that’s how we got our name,” Moore said. “There was a store here for forever called Windy Corner. Kathy Conway was the owner, and she kind of mentored me when I opened, so I wanted it to be something similar to that.”
Moore said the store specializes in everything Wyoming. It’s decorated with Wyoming antiques, along with a giant moose head near the back of the building.
“Everyone compliments on the feel of the store. It has a great atmosphere and it makes people feel welcome,” she said.
Windswept Goods is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.