In an effort to address a changing landscape in staffing to take care of community health care needs, Memorial Hospital of Carbon County has created new incentives to provide scholarships, education and training for potential workers.
The MHCC SET Program (which stands for scholarships, education and training) is a grassroots platform to encourage and develop future nurses.
“Unprecedented changes within the health care industry had continued to arise as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” MHCC says in a press release announcing the program. “Staffing shortages and industry competition has created an all-time high demand for these critical staff.”
Nursing students can apply for tuition money from the SET Program. In return, they commit to a two-year employment agreement with MHCC. Full-time Wyoming students accepted to an institution of higher education or school of nursing with a 2.5 GPA or higher can apply.
For the 2022-23 school year, the award amount is $5,000, and the deadline to apply for the fall term is July 1.
“This design creates a benefit to both parties; students and MHCC alike,” said MHCC CEO Ken Harman. “Newly graduated nurses will have the advantage and security of job placement and on-the-job training as they begin their career. MHCC will gain the invaluable resource of nursing staff to help ensure our success well into the future.”
