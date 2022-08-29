With fencing in place, the Rawlins Dog Parks is open for residents and their four-legged pals to play and exercise.

The park, located at Key Club Park, opened Saturday, a milestone moment for a project more than two years in the making. What began with $9,800 in initial seed money set aside from Wyoming Community Gas in 2020 and another $10,200 the next year, the park grew in scope to $45,000.

