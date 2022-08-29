With fencing in place, the Rawlins Dog Parks is open for residents and their four-legged pals to play and exercise.
The park, located at Key Club Park, opened Saturday, a milestone moment for a project more than two years in the making. What began with $9,800 in initial seed money set aside from Wyoming Community Gas in 2020 and another $10,200 the next year, the park grew in scope to $45,000.
While the city of Rawlins continues to work on adding amenities to the park, with fencing complete it can open to the public, the city says in a press release.
A pair of town hall meetings were held to gather feedback on what people want from their new dog park and more feedback will be sought as the city mulls final additions to the area.
The initial phase of construction includes:
An “any dog area” of about 1.5 acres featuring natural landscapes and various elevations.
A small (less than 30 pounds) and elderly dog area of about 0.5 acres. This allows owners to separate their dogs from large or younger, rambunctious animals if they choose.
Signage outlining park regulations, sponsors and a link to a survey to track usage and ask for feedback on future amenities (additional signage coming soon).
Two picnic tables and six park benches.
Multiple doggy waste stations and trash cans.
Two portable toilets.
Human and canine drinking fountain, which will be installed in the next two weeks. This features a bowl for the dogs at the bottom and a traditional drinking fountain above. Excess water from the fountain will be used for new trees in the park.
Parking in the lot at Key Club Park is limited, so parking along Colorado Street is encouraged.