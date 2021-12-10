...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO 5 PM MST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Central Carbon County.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Saturday to 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow will also reduce the visibility
at times to less than 1 mile. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile and lightweight vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.
Weather Alert
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as
60 mph.
* WHERE...Rawlins, Sinclair and Hannah
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow will cause significant
reduction in visibility and whiteout conditions. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
This image from a Wyoming Department of Transportation highway camera shows icy and snowpacked conditions on Intertate 80 looking west near Elk Mountain about 50 miles east of Rawlins on Friday morning. Much of I-80 between Cheyenne and the Utah border are closed and projected not to reopen until about 6-8 p.m.
Southern Wyoming got its first taste of winter in more than a month Thursday and Friday morning with several inches of snow that have prompted an extended closure for most of Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to the Utah border.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports that, as of about 8 p.m., most of I-80 has reopened with slick conditions. High winds, mostly between Laramie and Rawlins also has motorists dealing with blowing snow and reduced visibility.
Westbound I-80 between Laramie and Exit 323 remain closed and estimated to re-open between 10:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. Between Cheyenne and Laramie between Buford and the junction with I-25 also is closed.
Parking is available along I-80 for closure traffic at the Sweetwater Events Center in Rock Springs, WYDOT reports.
For more information on road closures, webcams and to get the latest updates, visit tinyurl.com/4csh3rfa.
Due to inclement weather, the delivery of Saturday's print edition will be delayed. If you need help accessing your e-edition or logging on to your digital account, please refer to this link for assistance.