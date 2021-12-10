Icy I-80

This image from a Wyoming Department of Transportation highway camera shows icy and snowpacked conditions on Intertate 80 looking west near Elk Mountain about 50 miles east of Rawlins on Friday morning. Much of I-80 between Cheyenne and the Utah border are closed and projected not to reopen until about 6-8 p.m.

Updated 8:15 p.m.

Southern Wyoming got its first taste of winter in more than a month Thursday and Friday morning with several inches of snow that have prompted an extended closure for most of Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to the Utah border.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports that, as of about 8 p.m., most of I-80 has reopened with slick conditions. High winds, mostly between Laramie and Rawlins also has motorists dealing with blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Westbound I-80 between Laramie and Exit 323 remain closed and estimated to re-open between 10:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. Between Cheyenne and Laramie between Buford and the junction with I-25 also is closed.

Parking is available along I-80 for closure traffic at the Sweetwater Events Center in Rock Springs, WYDOT reports.

For more information on road closures, webcams and to get the latest updates, visit tinyurl.com/4csh3rfa.

