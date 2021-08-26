SARATOGA -- By the spring of 2022, one of the busiest boating access points on the North Platte River will be redone.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is planning to work on construction improvements through the winter at the Treasure Island public access area south of Saratoga. The work will cause closures of the existing boat ramp and road leading into the area, which is popular among anglers, bird watchers and hikers.
“There are three parts to this project,” said Robin Kepple with the Game and Fish’s Laramie Region said, explaining that the project includes river restoration, boat ramp construction and parking lot improvement.
The road into the Treasure Island access area, the parking lot and the boat ramp closed in late July, with anticipated closures off and on until the spring 2022 floating season. Game and Fish has also asked boaters floating the North Platte River near Treasure Island to avoid the west channel around the island during the construction project.
Because the area is so popular, the ramp is often congested during the busy summer floating season, causing safety hazards. The ramp can also be hard to see as boaters float down-river.
“The whole boat ramp area as it is is rather unsafe,” Kepple said. “The water is low right now, so people are having to drive out further to launch their crafts or boats, and a gravel bar has also formed right there.”
In high water, if someone is at the boat ramp and another boater is coming downriver, the second person may risk missing the takeout because of high flows and crowding.
“To fix this, we need to do some river restoration to reduce the gravel bar,” Kepple explained.
Crews will narrow the river channel, making it deeper. That will allow for a place for sediment to go, or way for it to be transported downstream. The Game and Fish Department will also move the boat ramp upstream, so it will be safer for people launching, and more visible to people who are floating down.
Along with the river restoration work, there will be added rock features in the deeper channel to give boaters a place to hang up and hold on, Kepple said.
“If there is already someone at the boat ramp, these features can be used to kind of hang on and wait for the boat ramp to open up,” she said. “These rocks are also going to provide good habitat for fish, and the deeper channel will also benefit fish. It will be a place where the water slows down a bit, and they can get out of the current and have a place to hide.”
There will also be tie-off places for boaters downstream of the boat ramp, giving anglers a place to launch their boat but also stop to get their gear ready, alleviating some of the current boat ramp congestion.
The construction will include improvements to the parking lot to allow more vehicles and better traffic flow. The parking lot improvements will include defined parking spaces and additional gravel.
“Right now, one big trailer can block someone from getting out. They are going to address that and make it bigger, and more user friendly,” Kepple said.
The parking lot work will affect an existing wetland, so the Game and Fish will also be involved in ongoing monitoring for several years to come, she said.
For more information on the closure, contact the Laramie Region Game and Fish Office at 307-745-4046.