The Platte Valley Healthcare Project (PVHP) has agreed to assume ownership of the Saratoga Care Center, Saratoga’s nursing home, for $1, according to a press release issued on Feb. 1. Laramie Peak Therapies, which is located at that facility, was also included in this agreement.
Nothing will change for the patients or staff, said Will Faust, Chairman of PVHP. The previous owner and manager of the Care Center, Health Management Services (HMS), with a home office in Billings, Mont. will remain in place and continue to operate the facility.
“This move will unburden HMS of the financial responsibility it has been carrying for the facility since 2015 when they came to Saratoga to save the nursing home from closure by the previous owner,” said Faust. “This new arrangement will also give the facility the “additional protections of the PVHP’s 501©3 status.”
It will also make the move into the new hospital easier when that new facility is built in the near future.
“This is a win-win for the patients, staff and the community as a whole, because the ownership change also introduces new funding resource opportunities to PVHP for healthcare equipment and services growth. We believe this step is positive for all concerned,” said Faust.