County Attorney Ashley Mayfield Davis attended the Dec. 1 Saratoga Town Council Meeting to announce that the investigation into Saratoga Town Clerk Suzie Cox’s computer — that was seized Sept. 24, 2019, at the request of Saratoga Town Councilman Jon Nelson — was completed.
“There is no evidence to support criminal charges,” she said, adding that in addition to Cox, there were none against anyone else. “The “State of Wyoming is (also) declining charges and (is) closing the case.”
With the completion of this report from County Attorney Davis and DCI Investigator Carlson, Mayor Pro Tem Bob Keel asked the council members if they had any questions. None of the council, including Nelson, asked. Nor did the public.
Cox’s letter of resignation was read aloud by Keel under town business later that same meeting.
“I feel that my services are no longer of value to the governing body of the Town of Saratoga and it is time to step aside and allow the council to move in the direction of their choice.”
She has been employed by the town for 26 years. Her final day will be Dec. 31.
“Now that I have been cleared of any wrongdoing, I can retire,” Cox said after the meeting adjourned.
What started the investigation
The charges, investigation and resulting report were the culmination of a long-running dispute going back nearly two years between Nelson and former Mayor John Zeiger and Cox.
The disagreement centered on how the town’s monies had been used in the past, as well as how financial records had been kept the past 10 years. Nelson was also concerned how this financial information was being reported to town council and the public, including up to the present day.
Nelson’s efforts to track the town’s past financial activities, as conducted by Cox, specifically, the movement and use of monies in the restricted Enterprise Funds of the town. This search effort resulted in the town hiring an outside accountant, James Childress of Childress Accounting and Consulting, of Cheyenne, to track how more than $1 million had been spent over the past several years. At one point in the investigation, Nelson pressed Childress to hire a forensic accountant to determine if any criminal activity had occurred in the expenditure of town funds. None was found by the Childress team.
This investigative work, as well as other activities by Childress Accounting, has cost upwards of $8,000 a month for the past year. As of Dec. 1, the town has paid $84,907.36 to Childress.
The “meter is still running” as there was a lengthy phone conference call later in Dec. 1 meeting with James Childress and a member of his staff concerning the money still owed to the Landfill District and other accounts that Childress is still investigating.
Nelson got the County District Attorney and the County Sheriff involved in his investigative activities when he met with personnel from both offices and gave a 17-point statement to CCSO Sergeant Tom Lakia, expressing his concerns about the financial activities occurring in the office of the town clerk.
Concern over the computer
This affidavit was the basis to support the search warrant for the seizure of the “hard drive of Suzie Cox’s computer located at Saratoga Town Hall,” on Sept. 24, 2019. This warrant also included a long list of other computer recording equipment to be seized, including her computer and external drive.
According to the affidavit written by Sgt. Lakia, Nelson became alarmed on Sept. 20, 2019, when Zeiger suddenly announced, “approximately five minutes” after a special Saratoga town council meeting had concluded, that the computer used by Cox “was about to crash” and needed to be replaced immediately. There had been no discussion at that special meeting about any pending computer problems in town hall. This announcement came after all the council members except Nelson had left the council chambers.
Nelson became concerned about the sudden need to replace Cox’s computer hard drive, since the purpose of the special meeting was to hire Childress Accounting to “audit the town’s accounts” and give Childress “full access to the (town’s) Caselle accounting system.”
Nelson expressed concern that “the data relating to the town’s expenses may be lost or destroyed if the hard drive from Ms. Cox’s computer is not retained,” according to the affidavit.
“A computer hard drive … may often continue to retain some information, documents and items even where items or programs have intentionally been deleted,” was a statement, in part, included in the 17-point affidavit. “The hard drive from Suzie Cox’s computer is necessary to obtain documentation regarding the mismanagement of the Town of Saratoga’s finances and any discrepancies in the accounting of funds.”
The investigation
In the early summer of 2020, the Sheriff’s office asked the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) in Cheyenne to “step in and complete this investigation,” said Davis. Special Agent Mike Carlson of DCI then took over. DCI works such cases regularly and had the ability to work with the State Department of Audit.
Davis reminded the council that this was only a criminal investigation by the County Attorney and DCI and was not a “forensic audit.” The State Department of Audit was asked to assist in looking at the Town’s finances. After reviewing the yearly reports from 2011-2019 and finding no major red flags, they declined to get further involved when they learned the town had already hired Childress Accounting to check the town’s finances.
These investigative efforts revealed that the town had more money than expenses for only two years of the last eight, in 2011 and 2013. For the other six years, 2012, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 2018 the town spent more money than it had income. It was determined that they covered this shortfall from the Special Purpose Tax monies.
Special Agent Mike Carlson of DCI attended the council meeting with Davis to discuss this investigation and restated his task.
“DCI does strictly criminal investigation.” We rely on the CPA’s hired by the town. If they discover any fraud or criminal activity, they stop their audit (and call us). CFJ (of Salt Lake City) completed the 2019 town audit. They did not see any fraud or criminal activity. They saw things that could be made better.
