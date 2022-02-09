Seasonal road closures begin on Pole Mountain
Seasonal road closures on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest are scheduled to begin Tuesday and run until conditions allow for re-opening.
All roads on Pole Mountain will be closed except Interstate 80, Wyoming Highway 210, Forest Road 700 west of the Vedauwoo Campground, the Tie City and Happy Jack parking areas and F.R. 719 and 719.A. Signs and swinging gates will mark closed areas.
Nonmotorized visitors can use parking areas on Highway 210 where it meets Vedauwoo Road, Blair-Wallis Road and Telephone Road. Parking along the highway is not allowed, including near Tie City.
The closure is intended to protect resources from damage during wet conditions.
To report unauthorized motorized vehicle use, call the Laramie Ranger District’s anonymous tip line at 307-745-2392. For more information, contact the district at 307-745-2300.
Winter Moose Day registration open
Registration is open for Winter Moose Day, a citizen-science project led by the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute.
Volunteers are needed to adopt a route through moose habitat in the Snowy Range and on Pole Mountain looking for signs of moose. Surveys must be completed Feb. 12 between sunrise and noon, when moose are most active.
The registration deadline is Saturday, and routes will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. New participants must watch a short training video. Information gathered on Moose Day will be used by biologists to manage local herds.
Visit wyomingbiodiversity.org for more information.
Izaak Walton League to meet
The Travelle Chapter of the Izaak Walton League is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at Laramie Fire Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St.
Tony Hoch, chairman of the Pilot Hill Inc. board, will give an update on management, progress and current challenges for the Pilot Hill Project.
The group requests that meeting attendees wear masks to protect first responders on duty at the fire station.
For more information, contact club president George Janack at 307-399-7640 or janack@uwyo.edu.
Game and Fish Commission targets mule deer
The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission this week approved $452,400 for 10 Mule Deer Initiative projects to enhance habitat for mule deer and support the ungulate’s migrations.
Commission dollars will be matched $3 to $1 by other sources, amounting to a total of $1.79 million going to on-the-ground projects. The projects are anticipated to enhance 3 million acres and benefit seven herd units that make up 25% of the state’s mule deer population.
Game and Fish is committed to managing and mitigating large carnivore conflicts and livestock depredation. To be the most vigilant in this work, the Commission was presented with new research on cattle depredation and associated damage compensation.
The Commission directed the department to begin work to amend Chapter 28 — Big or Trophy Game Animal or Game Bird or Gray Wolf Damage Claims — to include a damage compensation multiplier for yearling cattle at a 1.25:1 ratio in certain circumstances. The department will also continue research on grizzly bear and gray wolf livestock damage to ensure the 1.25:1 is appropriate.
The Commission also approved a land transfer of Bureau of Reclamation property near Glendo State Park. The property maintains public access opportunities for hunting and fishing, as well as wildlife habitat.