New federal bill could help Wyoming fight CWD
POWELL (WNE) — Wyoming may soon receive federal help in its fight to mitigate chronic wasting disease. A bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives with broad bipartisan support, promising millions of dollars to be shared with the 27 states where the deadly disease has been found.
Amid concerns the disease will continue to spread to herds across the country, the bill authorizes $70 million annually from fiscal year 2022 through 2028 for research and management of CWD.
Should the bill pass the Senate and be signed into law, the U.S. Department of Agriculture would administer the funds.
The department would distribute funds through cooperative agreements with state or tribal wildlife agencies and departments of agriculture, with at least 75% going to wildlife agencies, according to the legislation sponsored by Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., and Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Penn.
The Chronic Wasting Disease Research and Management Act passed the House with a vote of 393-33 in December, with U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., backing the legislation.
Brian Nesvik, director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, heralded the legislation at the Game and Fish Commission’s January meeting in Cheyenne Wednesday.
“For the last couple of years, when we’ve looked at what the costs are to be able to do large scale CWD research, we realized that [CWD] isn’t something any one state can bear the cost of,” Nesvik said. “So we’ve been talking with our delegation about finding some federal money that could help us get a start.”
The disease has hit the state hard, including areas in the Big Horn Basin seeing infection rates as high as 60%.
Horse virus found in Park County
POWELL (WNE) — The Wyoming Livestock Board has received laboratory confirmation of a Park County horse infected with equine herpesvirus (EHV-1) myeloencephalopathy.
The affected horse and approximately 40 herd mates are quarantined to the operation near Cody where they have resided without addition of new horses for the past six weeks.
The epidemiological investigation revealed contact between the affected herd and two outside herds.
Horses in the contact herds are being monitored for respiratory and neurologic disease, and have remained free of disease since the exposure date. Both contact herds are confined to their premises for 14 days beyond their exposure.
EHV-1 is the very common rhinopneumonitis virus which typically causes mild respiratory symptoms in infected horses, but in rare cases, it may cause severe neurologic signs.
To date, while infection has been confirmed in only one horse, multiple horses have shown clinical signs consistent with equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy.
The first affected horse began showing neurologic signs early the second week of January. The most recent case of a horse in this herd developing clinical signs of the disease was on Jan. 22.
This affected herd will remain under quarantine until 21 days after the resolution of clinical signs. The source of infection in the quarantined herd is unknown.
EHV-1 often takes up residence in host nerve cells after the initial infection. From that nerve cell residence, EHV-1 can then recrudesce (basically, establish a new clinical infection with shedding of infectious virus) when a horse’s immune system falters.
The epidemiologic evidence indicates that was the source of the outbreak in this herd. More information on equine herpes virus can be obtained by contacting the Wyoming Livestock Board Office at 307-777-7515.
Yellowstone will offer backcountry permits online
JACKSON (WNE) — America’s first national park is taking a step toward the digital age.
Yellowstone National Park announced that it would begin offering the bulk of its backcountry permits in advance and online at Recreation.gov. Permits are required for all overnight stays in the park’s backcountry, which includes over 1,000 miles of trails and nearly 300 designated campsites.
This year, the backcountry pass will cost $50.
The online offering is a change from recent years’ policies.
In 2019, the most recent year before the COVID-19 pandemic, backcountry permits were only available in advance by mail, fax or in-person. In 2020, that changed, giving people the ability to call or email the office no earlier than two days before their trip — or make an advance reservation over mail or fax.
In 2021, policies changed again, making permits available via phone or email three days before backcountry users’ trips. The policy of advance reservation by mail or fax remained in place.
The Continental Divide Trail Coalition praised the move in an emailed statement. The trail passes through the national park.
Yellowstone backcountry permits will be available online starting March 1 in an “early access lottery” on the federal government’s widely used reservation site. The “early access lottery” will run from March 1 to March 20.
Those who are chosen will be given an assigned date and time to book reservations between April 1 and April 24, during which early permit buyers will be limited to one reservation. The lottery application will go live on March 1 at Recreation.gov.
Starting April 26, permits will generally become available at the same site.