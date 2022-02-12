The Platte Valley Arts Council has announced plans to enhance its local community with new public art displays.
These pieces will feature local artists and include murals and sculptures depicting local life and culture.
PVAC board member Stacy Crimmins said the public art displays will benefit the community by bringing in economic and community development.
“Residents and tourists enjoy the arts,” said Crimmins. “The public art displays will inspire those who see them and increase the Platte Valley’s reputation as an artist friendly community.”
PVAC invited artists local to the Platte Valley to submit designs to create a public art display. A small group chose six artists to develop seven public art pieces.
The artists include Lori Kostur, Jerry Palen, John Perue, Sierra Smith, Jamie Waugh and Jerry Wood.
“It was important to PVAC to highlight the local talent in our community,” Crimmins said. “We’re excited to provide these individuals a platform to show off their skills to a broad audience.”
PVAC will compensate each artist for their talents and the materials needed to execute and install their art. Money for the public art displays comes from grants, business partners and donations.
PVAC has identified several locations for the art and will explore ease of physical access by the public, the willingness of property owners to partner with PVAC for maintenance needs and relevance of the artwork to the location.
Once the artists complete their pieces, PVAC will host a Grand Reveal event in September.
PVAC also will design and print a brochure to highlight the new public art pieces, existing murals and other public art in the Platte Valley. The brochure will be distributed through the Saratoga-Platte Valley Chamber of Commerce, restaurants and motels and other public locations. Photos, descriptions, artist information and a map indicating locations will be included in the brochures.
In the months leading up to the Grand Reveal Event, PVAC will feature each artist on its Facebook page.