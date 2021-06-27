RAWLINS -- SEKO Forklift Scale is working with Tesla Motors in a project that “symbolizes the character of successful collaboration between small town, small business process innovation and application technology to support high-tech and big business needs,” according to SEKO General Manager Henry Nicolle.
“In this instance, the combining of a need for process efficiency and new load cell technical innovation came together with exceptional small-town application and fabrication capability,” he said.
CHASING OPPORTUNITIES
Nicolle said five years ago he moved SEKO Forklift Scale to Rawlins from the hugely populated Ventura in southern California.
“The social and commercial change from big city to small town has been dramatic. The deciding factor in our selecting Rawlins as our new home was our experience with the quality of the people of Rawlins and surrounding towns,” he said. He also noted that the city’s location on Interstate 80 provides easy freight access to any part of the United States, Canada and Mexico.
According to Nicolle, operating a small business with a national customer base in a very small town creates challenging trade-offs.
“The small-town lifestyle is more comfortable than the high velocity energy of modern urbanity. On the other hand, the near complete absence of a viable support environment provided by a neighboring metropolitan community also means that much of the big city conveniences for business and social life are missing,” he said. “No big shopping malls, no high-tech spas, no huge theaters and no spectacular sport arenas. Likewise, no screw and bolt shops, stationary stores, industrial supply distributors, no hose shops and so many other enterprises serving the needs of business, manufacturing and industry.
As a direct result, he said while small town and county governments continually solicit "big" businesses to expand into our communities, the prospects of success are limited because there is no practical support from industrial infrastructure and not much reasonable prospect for creation of that fundamental environment.
However, Nicolle said small communities can as nests for contemplation, creativity, innovation and inspiration.
“Generally speaking, 16 times more successful patents are issued per employee of small businesses than by larger businesses. Small towns create small businesses and small communities encourage individually owned and operated enterprises which do tend to proudly create ‘invented here’ progress. If such a thing as ‘American exceptionalism’ exists, it not a property of government -- it originates and rises from the independent innovation and achievement of our free citizens,” he said.
MAKING CONNECTIONS
The general manager said opportunities like SEKO’s “unique weighing project” abound for small communities, but are most often overlooked or disregarded by traditional searches for investment and economic development.
“In practice, the real prosperity and security of small communities are the fruit of accumulated individual and small business energy and investment. A nice side effect of prosperity grown from within the community is the happy retention of small-town quality of life,” Nicolle said.
For more information, email sales@sekoforkliftscale.com or call 307-321-4505.