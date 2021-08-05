Water treatment operator Carly Brown puts forth some muscle as she closes one of the tanks that helps filter spring water in 2020 inside the Rawlins Water Treatment Facility. The Rawlins City Council voted unanimously to purchase replacement filter screens at the plant.
RAWLINS — The Rawlins City Council had a lot on its plate when going into the first meeting of August on Tuesday, but it quickly managed to get through it, approving multiple new business items during the discussion.
First on the council’s new business agenda was to approve the “un-parking” Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse’s retail liquor license. The restaurant received the “parked” (non-operational) license in October, transferred from S & L Bozer LLC to the restaurant.
The license’s term lasted from October until March 31. The next day, the restaurant requested the license continue to be parked, but it has now asked to “un-park” it.
The council unanimously approved the license for a term between now and March 31, 2022.
One of the councilmen congratulated the business owners, noting that a significant amount of work went into revamping the restaurant and that he wished them a lot of success.
Next, Rawlins Public Works Director Mark Carney came to the council with a request to replace the water treatment plant’s filter screens, which are in very poor conditions and the source of turbidity violations at the plant.
However, the approval of the replacement screens would also mean that the city’s contingency fund would be severely impacted, leaving only $1,400, since the screens cost $98,600. However, the replacement of the filter screens would allow one of the treatment plant’s filters to return to service, restore 25% of its capacity and mean greater treatment capability.
City Council members did not need to take time to approve the purchase, unanimously doing so after it was presented.
Carney gave a second presentation, asking the council to approve the funding of around 1,300 feet of clay sanitary sewer line and brick manholes between Seventh and Third streets. This project would cost $300,000, coming from the 6th-penny specific purpose tax.
This project is in conjunction with the water and storm sewer line replacement and full street rebuild. It was also noted one of the sewer lines was at least 90 years old.
The council did approve the project, but amended the funding amount to $203,700.