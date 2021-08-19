RAWLINS -- The Rawlins City Council officially rescinded a zoning ordinance this week after discussing potentially doing so at a special meeting in late June.
The council unanimously rescinded the title 19 zoning amendments during its second meeting of the month on Tuesday night without any discussion.
City staff intend to look at other municipalities to compare and contrast Rawlins’ zoning ordinances to see how this particular one can be fixed.
The previous City Council approved the title 19 zoning amendments during an April 2020 meeting, although the zoning ordinance had been presented to the council at work sessions for nearly a year prior.
The changes to the zoning ordinance were intended to make it easier for the public to understand it, as well as address past issues with the ordinance and work in new updates, City Manager Shawn Metcalf previously explained to the council.
However, in the last year, it has come to the city staff and attorney’s attention that there are some issues with the ordinance as it was approved last year. Due to the updates, retail, liquor stores and most other commercial businesses are not allowed in industrial zones as either a permitted or special use.
City staff recommended either rescinding the entire ordinance, as they and the city attorney were still looking through the document to find other potential areas of concern, or just the portion of the ordinance that kept commercial businesses out of industrial areas of Rawlins.
“We feel like there are quite a few issues with what was adopted back in April 2020, and that it would be in our best interest to ... start fresh so that we can all have an opportunity to very carefully go through the changes we want to make,” Metcalf told the council during the June special meeting.
It will likely take several months for city staff to comb through the ordinance and make proper adjustments, though.
It was previously questioned as to how the Planning and Zoning Commission could have let something so major such as disallowing commercial businesses from being in industrial zones be passed through on the ordinance, since it worked on the amendments for so long, but the council was assured it was just an oversight.