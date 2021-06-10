RAWLINS — It might only be midway through 2021, but the Rawlins City Council had 2022 on its mind during a special meeting this week.
City finance director Jodi McClurkin and city manager Shawn Metcalf presented the budget to the council, although it was noted that the city’s annual audit has not yet been completed. Normally, an audit is done every November, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was pushed back.
The city’s general fund is in a good position due to the city’s sales tax. Revenue was also added due to the construction of wind farms and transmission lines within city limits.
“It is imperative that we increase our sales tax base and other revenues through economic development efforts and other means,” Metcalf wrote in his report for the budget.
He recommended that the city’s general fund provide a loan to the water fund in the amount of $1.2 million, as he expected the water fund to be in the negative by the end of the next fiscal year. Metcalf also recommended water rates in the city be raised to counteract the negative balance.
The city’s sewer fund is in an “unfavorable” position, so Metcalf recommended loaning it $927,000 from the general fund. He also suggested raising sewer rates to help with this issue.
Additionally, the city’s landfill and recycling funds were also in unfavorable positions, with loans being suggested in the amount of $577,780 and $120,000, respectively.
This year’s budget also implemented the city’s strategic plan that the council approved earlier this year. The plan’s directives were broken into five categories: employees, beautification, infrastructure, community trust and engagement and community and economic development.
City staff identified more than 500 potential projects to help achieve those directives, but whittled them down to 60 projects to achieve in the next fiscal year.
The city intends to hire four new positions in the next fiscal year: an economic development director, a grant writer, a recreation programmer and a code enforcement officer.
Capital items that needed to be purchased in the next fiscal year include replacing an animal control truck that is almost 25 years old, improving city crosswalks and purchasing new lifesaving equipment for the fire department.
The council unanimously agreed to approve the budget on its second reading.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.