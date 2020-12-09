The City of Rawlins will be continuing the changes to our operations originally implemented on Nov. 19 in an effort to keep staff and citizens as healthy as possible. This is based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These changes will be in effect until at least Jan. 8, 2021.
1. City Facilities will be open by appointment only. All services will be taking place as normal.
ALWAYS CALL OR TEXT 911 IN AN EMERGENCY.
For Finance and Utility Billing, call 307-328-4501
For City Manager, Clerk, Human Resources, or Community Relations, call 307-328-4500 and press 2
For Rawlins Municipal Court, call 307-328-4535
For Rawlins City Attorney, call 307-328-4515.
For Public Works and Community Development, call 307-328-4599
For the Rawlins Police Department and Code Enforcement, call 307-328-4530
For the Rawlins Rochelle Animal Shelter, call 307-328-4534
For the Rawlins Fire Department, call 307-328-4596
For Rawlins DDA/Main Street, call 307-328-2099
For the Rawlins Family Recreation Center and Indoor Shooting Range (appointments can be made by calling 307-324-7529 or by visiting rawlinswy.org/SportSites. Classes can be attended by appointment
For the Rochelle Ranch Golf Course, call 307-324-7121
The CATS Bus will be closed until Jan. 12, 2021
Limited functions will remain open outside of appointments. We ask if you are sick in any way, do not attend in person.
Emergency 911 will continue as customary
The front lobby of the Police Department at 215 Fifth St. will continue to be open 24/7
Municipal Court will take place as scheduled
The Recycling Center and Landfill will remain open. Please do not enter the scale house at the landfill
The Historic Depot is available for rent. It will be cleaned thoroughly after each rental
All public meetings will be open to the public
Rawlins City Council meetings are open to the public, limited to 25 in chambers. All City Council meetings and work sessions are broadcast on Channel 191 (Spectrum) and Facebook Live, barring technical difficulties. All documentation is available at rawlinswy.org/BoardDocs the Friday before the meeting. If you would like to make a statement to Council you are welcome to attend or they can be submitted by 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting to crelations@rawlins-wyoming.com
Please remember the convenient payment methods available:
Water Bills can be paid by check or cash in the dropbox in the alley behind City Hall, by check or card by calling 307-324-4501, or online or by app through Xpress Bill Pay. Visit rawlinswy.org and select online payments to get set-up
Municipal Court Fines can be paid by cash or check in the dropbox in the alley behind City Hall, paid by exact cash or check to Dispatch in the Police Department lobby, or by card by calling 307-328-4535
Community Development payments, such as permits, can be paid via card by calling Public Works at 307-328-4599 or by appointment
In accordance with Carbon County Public Health Officer Health Order 2020-03, any person who is inside must also wear a mask. Masks are available upon request.
For more information, please contact Mira Miller, City of Rawlins Community Relations Coordinator, at 307-328-4500 ext. 1022, or crelations@rawlins-wyoming.com.