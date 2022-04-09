The Rawlins City Council worked through a busy agenda at its regular meeting this week, which included a number of proclamation signings and announcements of community awards.
One of the proclamations inked by Mayor Terry Weickum puts a spotlight on April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Carbon County COVE Executive Director Jennifer Evans and Shelby Oliver were present for the reading of the proclamation.
The National Violence Against Women Prevention Center estimates that one in five adult Wyoming women has been raped at least once.
“Sexual violence seriously affects our youth, with one out of three girls and one out of every six boys being sexually assaulted before the age of 18,” according to the agenda. “Carbon County COVE requests public support and assistance as it works toward a society where all people can live in peace, free from violence and exploitations.”
A portion of the proclamation states, “Continued commitment is needed to ensure that all victims and survivors of sexual violence are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve. To prevent future violation of our citizens, it is important that we foster greater public awareness of the causes and effects of sexual violence and commit to addressing this problem on every civic level.
“No one person, organization, agency, or community can eliminate sexual assault on their own — all must work together in eliminating perpetration of rape and sexual assault.”
Carbon County COVE will hold a community night event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, at the fairgrounds. The community is invited to decorate T-shirts that will be displayed during a “Clothesline Project” event April 21.
Community Builder Award for county
The Community Builder Award for April was presented to Carbon County government during the Rawlins City Council meeting on Tuesday.
The award is presented to “individuals, businesses, and organizations for their volunteer service, sponsorship, promotion of programs and events, outstanding service in the interest of the city and for other contributions significant to Rawlins’ quality of life,” according to the city.
The volunteer committee presented this month’s award.
City Manager Shawn Metcalf submitted the nomination stating, “Carbon County, C4 staff and commissioners were instrumental in helping the city of Rawlins through the recent water crisis. I want to give a special thank you to Lenny Layman, emergency manager, for his professionalism and assistance throughout the event. Carbon County is very deserving of this award. Thank you for being such great community partners!”
During the meeting, Metcalf further expressed the city’s gratitude for the county.
“We’re super grateful for the county, for all of their help that they provided to us through the water crisis,” he said. “It would have been a different outcome if we didn’t have them.”
National Volunteer Week proclaimed
A proclamation declaring April 17-23 as National Volunteer Week in the city of Rawlins was signed by the mayor this week.
According to the proclamation, National Volunteer Week was first recognized by President Richard Nixon in 1974. It is celebrated throughout the country to “focus national, state and local attention on the vital role of citizens serving as volunteers and being an integral part of the fabric of our community.”
Rawlins DDA/Main Street Executive Director Pam Thayer, as well as Rawlins Parks Superintendent Tyrell Perry, were present for the reading of the proclamation.
“Our DDA has 51 awesome volunteers that have volunteered their hours, their time and their expertise,” Thayer said. “It has been valued at almost $100,000 in 2020.”
Thayer said the volunteers will be honored April 20 at the Rawlins Music Academy.
Public safety
In another move, next week has been recognized by the city as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week
“Public safety communicators are the first and most critical contact our citizens have with emergency services,” according to the council meeting agenda. “Public safety telecommunicators are the single vital link for our police officers and firefighters by monitoring their activities by radio, providing them with information and ensuring their safety.”
A portion of the proclamation states, “Public safety telecommunicators are the single vital link for our police officers and firefighters by monitoring their activities by radio, providing them with information and ensuring their safety.
“Public safety telecommunicators of the Rawlins Police Department have contributed substantially to the apprehension of criminals, suppression of fires and treatment of patients. Each dispatcher has exhibited compassion, understanding and professionalism during the performance of their job in the past year.”