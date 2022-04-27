...Elevated to Near-Critical Fire Weather Today...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Cheyenne.
* WHAT...Elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions with
low humidity in the teens to low 20s, elevated sustained winds
of 10 to 25 mph with occasional gusts at 20 to 25 mph possible.
Fuels remain dry in many areas, especially grasses.
* WHERE...High Plains of Southeast Wyoming, southern Nebraska
Panhandle, Laramie Valley, and Carbon County.
* WHEN...12pm through 8pm tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fires starts and spreadibility could be
increased under these weather conditions. Outdoor burning is
discouraged, especially during the afternoon.
Rawlins Mayor Terry Weickum has signed a proclamation recognizing Friday as Arbor Day.
Arbor Day is an annual celebration held in the spring to commemorate the city’s re-certification as a Tree City USA and promote the importance of trees in the community.
It is the 27th year of the city has earned a Tree City USA designation.
This year, Arbor Day will be celebrated from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday along East Daley Street.
“Seedling trees are donated by the SER Conservation District to be given away, free of charge, to the community members during this celebration,” according to the agenda of last week’s City Council meeting. “Trees are also purchased from a wholesale nursery and are sold to the public for cost at the city of Rawlins Parks Shop, 1524 E. Daley St.”
Any trees left over from the sale will be planted by city staff in parks, green belts, the downtown area and in the cemetery.
By offering the trees to local residents, the city hopes to encourage planting more to benefit the area aesthetically and economically.
Some of the examples of the value trees bring include energy savings through shading and wind protection; reduction of air pollution through carbon dioxide consumption; control of soil erosion; improved human comfort; and increased property value.
“Trees can be a solution to combating climate change by reducing the erosion of our precious topsoil by wind and water, cutting heating and cooling costs, moderating the temperature, cleaning the air, producing life-giving oxygen and providing habitat for wildlife,” according to the agenda.