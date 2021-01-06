It won’t be long before Rawlins adds a new name and face to their fire department. Starting in January 2021, Blain Schumacher will join the Rawlins Fire Department as its new fire chief.
Schumacher’s resume is extensive, having served in nearly every firefighting position imaginable. After graduating from high school in Wisconsin, Schumacher joined the U.S. Air Force as a firefighter. He spent seven years in active duty, after which he took a civilian firefighting job in Florida. He spent the next 25 years enjoying an illustrious career as a civilian fire fighter.
“As a young man, one of my mentors told that it’s easy to want to go out on every truck and answer every call, said Schumacher. “But in order to become a leader, he told me that you have to learn all aspects of the business.”
Schumacher took that advice to heart. Whenever a different position opened up, he would jump at the opportunity to learn something new.
Schumacher was selected for the Rawlins Fire Chief position from a pool of 28 applicants. His qualifications and accomplishments gave him an edge over other outstanding candidates.
For example, the Department of Defense selected him as Federal Employee of the Year. He was been named Air Force Level Fire Officer of the year on three occasions, and was awarded the Air Force Outstanding Civilian Career Service Award, which is the second highest award bestowed to civilians.
After 32 years of working in fire, Schumacher retired. He took a position at a local school in South Carolina. He loved the job but he was surprised by how deeply he missed firefighting.
When Schumacher saw that the fire chief position opened in Rawlins, he jumped at the chance. He felt that he had been working his whole life towards that goal. He had worked as an acting fire chief in the past, but this was the real deal. He also knew he wanted to work in a small town with a smaller department. Rawlins fit the bill.
“I wanted to be in a small town where you can be involved with the community,” he said. “I want to be able to walk down the street and have people know that I’m their fire chief and that they can count on me to help and serve them.”
Schumacher noted that the thing he is most looking forward to when he gets to Rawlins is meeting more people and getting involved in the community. He remarked that the people he has met so far were incredibly warm and welcoming. He also looks forward to hearing from Rawlins’ firefighters and collaborating with them.
“What stood out to me most about Blain is the type of person he is,” said City Manager Shawn Metcalf. “He’s a caring person and his love for firefighting and service to his community emanate from him.”
Mira Miller, community relations coordinator for Rawlins, stated that Schumacher will be an incredible addition to Rawlins.
Schumacher plans to start his duties later this month. He will journey from South Carolina, where he currently lives with his family. He expressed that he is eager to call Rawlins home.