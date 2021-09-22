The Wyoming Senior Olympics Board of Directors recently hired the organization’s first Executive Director.
Schinkel will assist the board of directors with both the summer and winter Wyoming Senior Games.
Cheyenne resident Bill Stone, who has been WSO president since 2010, said he is excited to see the WSO take the step to hire an executive director to help promote the Senior Olympics and healthy lifestyles.
“We could not have picked a more qualified executive director if we tried,” Stone said. “I have total confidence in her and the rest of the board and am very excited as the WSO moves forward.”
“I am looking forward to De Shann taking the organizational reigns and helping to promote the Wyoming Senior Games throughout the state and country,” added board member Skip Arnold. “As a well-versed athlete herself she can only help us grow the active aging lifestyle.”
Schinkel retired in 2002 from the Wyoming Air National Guard and is retired from the U.S. Air Force. She is well known within the Rawlins community as the former aquatics director for Carbon County Schools. She also coached a variety of sports until her retirement in 2018.
Those athletes competing in the winter and summer swimming events know Schinkel. She excels not only in swimming, but also the triathlon. In the most recent National Senior Games held in 2019 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Schinkel competed in eight swimming events and earning gold medals for the 200-yard freestyle relay and 200-yard medley relay. Schinkel also earned sixth place in the triathlon.
All Senior Games are open to those ages 50 and older. Schinkel joined the competition just a couple years into being eligible and now competes in the 55-059 age group.
Schinkel said she was especially impressed during her first Wyoming Summer Games when watching a 94-year-old swimmer.
“That woman inspired me,” Schinkel said. “My goal is to be like that woman when I’m that age and can inspire younger athletes to keep pushing it and competing.”
While unforeseen circumstances canceled the 2021 Wyoming Senior Games, planning is underway for the 2022 summer event to be held Aug. 4-6 in Cheyenne.
The Wyoming Winter Senior Games will be held in Laramie on Feb. 16-18 with an assortment of both winter outdoor events and indoor sports such as swimming and pickleball.
For more information, visit the Wyoming Senior Olympics at wyomingseniorolympics.org.