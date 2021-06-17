CARBON COUNTY — By 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, the North Platte River Treasure Island Public Access Area was already a busy place.
“The water is awfully low, but the fishing is still good,” said Perry Grosvenor, a guide with High Plains Fly Fishing out of Laramie. “You just have to find the deeper holes to find the fish.”
Mike Bartosch of Denver and Jack Varnish of Portland were planning to fish with Grosvenor on Wednesday. Varnish said this was the first time he’d been to Treasure Island, but that this spring was one of the “driest on record” in his part of the Pacific Northwest. Bartosch was in Denver early in the week, when temperatures hit the 100s, and he said that the Front Range is already very dry.
The Upper North Platte River was running at 366 cubic feet per second June 16 at the USGS gauge at Northgate Canyon. Based on 107 water years of record, the low was 77 cfs in 1934 and the high was 6120 in 1957. The average water level of all years on record is 1660 cfs.
Record temperatures were recorded across the state this week, and Cheyenne broke a previous record high of 90 degrees set in 1888 when temperatures hit 92 degrees Tuesday. Highs across the state smashed more recent records set in 2012 and 2018, when temperatures reached 94 degrees in Laramie and 96 degrees in Rawlins. In Douglas, the high was 100 degrees on Tuesday.
“This is too hot for most of us,” said Matt Dewey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. He explained that the record temperatures were caused by something called a ridge of high pressure.
“Really the models are only good for about three or four days out, but we think a lot of these higher temperatures will be backing down by the weekend,” Dewey said. “We are currently under a ridge of high pressure, which equates to very warm air being pulled in from the south. There is a blocking pattern, and that doesn’t allow any systems to move through.”
He said that this weekend, the system would move east, reducing temperatures to the mid to high 80s.
According to a new Wyoming state drought monitor announced by Gov. Mark Gordon on June 9, Carbon County saw its 38th-driest month of May recorded in the the past 127 years. The new website provides “detailed, updated information on drought conditions in Wyoming,” the governor’s office said.
“Our goal in developing this resource is to make relevant and timely information available in a single location,” Gordon said. “This effort capitalizes on the collaborative partnerships already in place between state and federal agencies and allows us to better communicate program resources.”
Stage 1 fire restrictions also went into effect Wednesday for the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland, affecting lands located in much of the southeastern portion of the state.
“We don’t always go into fire restrictions, in fact we try not to if possible,” said Aaron Voos, public affairs specialist with the U.S. Forest Service.
Restrictions are very dependent on weather and fuel conditions, and in 2020, Stage 1 restrictions were put into place July 3, Voos said.
“Going into restrictions is not taken lightly by the Forest Service. Restrictions are necessary due to dry fuel conditions, persistent fire weather patterns, and the danger of human-caused wildfires from recreation usage across the Forests and Grassland,” a press release from the Forest Service stated.
“Recent dry, windy, and hot weather conditions have resulted in an elevated potential for wildfires. Fire restrictions will help protect public health and safety, as well as natural resources.”
Stage 1 fire restrictions mean that building fires, including using barbecues and portable grills, are now banned on National Forest lands with the exception of a constructed, permanent fire pit at a campground or within developed recreational sites. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, is also prohibited, as is using a chainsaw without proper fire safe precautions in place. Additional information about the fire ban can be found online or by following the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland on social media.