Some resource managers say they’re cautiously optimistic about the area’s recovery after the Hanna wildfire while others are carefully monitoring the area. Since the wildfire landowners and government agencies have been busy evaluating impacts and treating the habitat.
In September 2020, the Hanna Fire burned 14,201 acres of rangeland west of Hanna. As it burned dangerously close, the fire forced an evacuation of the town. Gas lines were drained to lessen the danger of explosions. Residents were put up in hotels in nearby communities by the Red Cross.
The fire lines held and a wet snowstorm put an effective damper on the inferno, allowing residents to return to their homes.
The rangeland west of Hanna was scorched, and winds created dirt and ash storms. Land owners, the Bureau of Land Management, Game and Fish and the Conservation District were anxious about damage to the various resources.
Last spring, green grasses and small forbs emerged. But early hot, dry weather put growth on hold. But late-season moisture continued the recovery.
Frank Bloomquist of the BLM said that last fall fall, 1,500 sagebrush seedlings were planted on one BLM section. Another 1,500 sagebrush seedlings will be planted this year. He said the grass on the burn is coming back. While there are some weeds, he said no cheat grass has been found.
The burn area remains a concern for the South Central Sage Grouse Group and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The fire was entirely within the Hanna sage grouse core area. Two sage grouse leks are within the fire perimeter. One was active and the other is of unknown status.
Teal Cufaude, Game and Fish biologist and coordinator of the South Central Sage Grouse Group, will present an update at the upcoming meeting of the group Feb. 23 at the Conservation office in Saratoga.