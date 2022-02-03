Rawlins Middle School Principal Ryan Searle addresses students during a schoolwide Veterans Day assembly last November. The school choir sang the “Star Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful,” while the keynote speaker was Fire Chief Blaine Schumacher, who also is a U.S. Air Force veteran. Schumacher talked to the students about the differences between Veterans Day and Memorial Day.
Rawlins ushers in the introduction of the Community Builder Award.
The city of Rawlins will recognize those in the city who work toward bettering their community and those around them.
A new Community Builder Award has been created to “recognize individuals and entities for their volunteer service; sponsorship and promotion of programs and events; outstanding service in the interest of the city; and for other contributions significant to quality of life in Rawlins," according to a city press release.
City spokesperson Mira Miller said the introduction of the award was part of the strategic plan that has been implemented by the Rawlins City Council.
“The city of Rawlins realizes how important it is to recognize volunteers in our community," she said.
The first recipient of the Community Builder Award is Rawlins Middle School, which was chosen to recognize numerous civic projects by students. Over the holidays, RMS students raised more than $3,000 for the 21st annual toy drive for youth in Carbon County.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Sehon said the students at RMS also have worked on other projects throughout the year.
“The students were able to collect a lot of canned goods that they were then able to donate to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank for the Thanksgiving holiday,” Sehon said. “Back in November, the student council members planned an assembly for Veterans Day.”
In addition, RMS students have been part of community cleanup events held during the spring.
“In October, the students help bring awareness to breast cancer by helping to with the ‘Pink Out’ fundraisers and the penny wars that benefit people battling leukemia,” Sehon said.
Miller said the city is “really impressed by how much the school cares about students and how much the students want to get out into the community to volunteer.”
Being presented with the award also comes with a $100 donation that goes to a nonprofit organization of the winner's choice.
Anyone can submit the name of an individual, group or organization to be nominated for the Community Builder Award by contacting Miller at 307-328-4500, ext. 1022 or crelations@rawlinswy.org.