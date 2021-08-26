SARATOGA -- The Wyoming Game and Fish Department and Ducks Unlimited have teamed up this summer to enhance habitat for waterfowl at the Saratoga Lake wetlands.
On July 12, the two agencies began a construction project that includes the creation of a new pond and replacement of water structures that benefit the wetlands around the lake. The lake and wetlands have remained open for public use, but Game and Fish has urged those using the area to use caution and be wary of heavy equipment in the area.
“We are replacing about five water structures that allow us to adjust water levels in the wetlands near the ponds, as fluctuating water levels benefit the wetlands,” said Robin Kepple of the Laramie Regional WGFD Office.
The water control structures help address unique needs of varied species of waterfowl in the area.
“Essentially, there are two kinds of ducks. There are ducks that dive under the water, like a redhead, and there are ducks like a mallard that are called puddle ducks, which stay on the surface and find food that way,” Kepple said. “These different types of ducks, the diving ducks and puddle ducks, benefit from different depths of water.”
The project also includes the addition of a small dyke between existing ponds in the wetlands. That will create another small pond, allowing for water storage that will benefit waterfowl and other species.
“There are pelicans and shore birds and all types of other species that benefit from different water depths,” Kepple said. “We’re always looking at ways to provide more benefits to wildlife on these projects, and Saratoga Lake is a place that we manage to maintain as a destination for wildlife and for people.”