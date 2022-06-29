The Platte Valley Arts Council has announced that Saratoga native Jamie Waugh is one of six artists selected to create a piece of art as part of the nonprofit’s public art display project.
Waugh has a background in fine arts with work that reflects the harsh terrain, bitter elements and undisciplined inhabitants one encounters on the backroads of southern Wyoming.
Waugh will paint an 8- by 30-foot mural on the side of the Sage Motel in Saratoga that will feature a cowboy’s torso and arms leaning against a barbed-wire fence with an old hat hanging along the fence line.
“My painting will be heavy in a theme we are all well versed in,” Waugh said. “The dedicated inhabitants of the Platte Valley who maintain the slow, hardworking lifestyle we all cherish and strive to protect.”
Waugh’s mural also will be a nod to the late Chuck Larsen, incorporating a line of his cowboy poetry in the negative space.
“My goal is to create an extremely detailed foreground while maintaining a simple and vast negative space in the background, mimicking many residents;’ daily lives,” Waugh said.
When complete, Waugh’s mural will be an addition to the Platte Valley’s public art collection.
PVAC will compensate Waugh and other artists for their talents and materials needed to execute and install the artwork. Money for the public art displays comes from grants, business partners and donations.
Once the artists complete their pieces, PVAC will host a Grand Reveal Event at 11a.m. Sept. 3. A presentation and lunch will follow from 1-4 p.m. at the Platte Valley Community Center.
PVAC also will launch a new website highlighting the new public art pieces, existing murals and other public art in the Platte Valley. PVAC plans to make the website live by the end of the month.