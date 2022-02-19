A Carbon County Sheriff’s Office response for a report of dogs running at large escalated into an arrest of a Saratoga Police Department sergeant.
Sgt. Justin Micah Paul Brown was issued a pair of tickets last summer for dogs running at large in an unincorporated area — vicious animal with a potential fine of $200 for each charge and no jail time, according to Carbon County court documents.
Last week, Brown was arrested on suspicion of felony menacing for how he responded to efforts by the Sheriff’s Office to impound his Belgian Malinois dog named Shaw.
The new charge includes alleged actions that could influence, intimidate or impede jurors, witnesses and officers “by force or threats,” according to the charging documents. If convicted, the felony charge carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $5,000.
He also has been hit with a third misdemeanor charge of interference with a peace officer.
As a result of the charges and his arrest, Brown has been suspended from the Saratoga Police Department.
How it began
The first misdemeanor ticket for a vicious dog running at large stems from an incident that happened July 23, 2021, according to Jan. 22 a sworn affidavit by Carbon County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ben Opfar.
It was then that the problems for Brown — who also owns TYR K9 Boarding, Training and Breeding kennels just north of Saratoga on Wyoming Highway 130/230 — began.
Opfar wrote he responded to a call July 23 from another deputy who was at the emergency room at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County.
He was called “to assist/investigate the accidental biting of Saratoga Police Sgt. Brown’s 3-year-old daughter … by his K-9 in training, dog ‘Shaw’,” the affidavit says.
The Sheriff’s Office become involved when the girl’s mother was stopped on Highway 130 as she was traveling to the hospital to seek medical help for her daughter after being turned away from a clinic in Saratoga and advised to go to the MHCC emergency room for treatment, according to the affidavit.
The girl had suffered “two deep lacerations on her left hip, one almost 2 inches long and the other less than 3 inches, the affidavit says. She was treated at the MHCC emergency room.
The mother discussed the dog bite with Sgt. Opfar and said that they had just bought the property that used to be Happy Tails Kennels and “took a break” from moving in, the affidavit says.
Brown “went to exercise the dogs. A ball came around the corner and (the 3-year-old child) ran after it,” Opfar wrote. “The dog ‘Shaw’ is a pre-driven breed (Belgian Malinois) and (the girl) running near the ball must have triggered him to tackle and bite (her).”
The mother reported that the incident “happened too quick to stop, and when defendant (Brown) observed (what was happening he) called off the dog (and) it stopped,” the affidavit says. “However, the injury (had) already occurred. Ms. Brown immediately took (the girl) to the clinic, who sent (them) to Rawlins because of the severity of the injury.”
When Sgt. Brown arrived at the hospital, he gave a similar account, adding that “he did not know that (the girl) was outside and on the side (of the building) out of view when he threw the ball,” according to the affidavit. He also “believes when Shaw saw her chasing the ball then (the dog) redirected his focus to her.”
Sgt. Brown said he didn’t see the attack, but that when he heard the girl scream, he rounded the corner and the dog obeyed a command to stop. But it was too late to avoid the bite.
Another bite
Sgt. Brown got another misdemeanor ticket Dec. 19 for a second biting incident involving Shaw.
Carbon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Zachary Burns was notified by dispatch that Memorial Hospital of Carbon County had reported treating a dog bite, as is required by hospital procedures.
This time the patient was Sgt. Brown’s wife, who received 18 stitches for a laceration to her left forearm, the affidavit says.
Emergency room workers reported the woman had said the injury happened at her home in Saratoga “when she was attempting to break up a fight between her two dogs,” according to the affidavit.
Later that day, Deputy Burns attempted to contact the woman by phone to get more information about the incident but did not reach anyone and her voicemail was full.
That evening, Burns drove to Saratoga and passed Sgt. Brown’s residence, which is visible from the highway north of town, according to the affidavit.
Two vehicles were parked there but “the lights were all off and the residence was dark,” Burns said. “I did not initiate contact at this time because the defendant had made third-party statements in the past that there would be a fight if anyone attempted to take away his dogs.”
Burns continued into Saratoga and went to the woman’s new residence as she had separated from her husband after their child was bitten by Shaw in July, the affidavit says. He did not make contact with her at that time.
During his investigation of the December bite, Deputy Burns reported he had contact by phone and in person with various Saratoga Police Department personnel, the affidavit says. At 8:46 p.m. Dec. 19, he returned to Sgt. Brown’s residence north of Saratoga and found a different vehicle parked there and lights on in the building.
“I advised dispatch I would attempt to contact the defendant,” Burns said, according to the affidavit. Brown “answered the door and voluntarily let me inside to speak to him.”
Burns said he did not discuss the latest dog bite and instead “told the defendant I still needed the vaccination records for Shaw so I could close out the case in which his child was bitten.”
Brown still could not provide the shot records but said he could get them from the dog’s previous owners in Colorado, according to the affidavit. During this conversation about the dog, Brown volunteered the following statement:
“He told me that if anyone was going to try and take away his dogs, then they better bring the sheriff and an entire SWAT team because he will create a fight,” Burns reports in the affidavit. “I reminded him that the (shot) records were necessary to close the case involving his daughter, which seemed to calm him down.”
During this conversation, Sgt. Brown also showed Burns pictures of his wife’s dog bite, the affidavit says. Burns then asked about this injury and said Brown attempted to blame a different dog for the second bite. Brown also tried claimed that Shaw is a contracted K-9 with the Saratoga Police Department.
Later that night after meeting with Brown, Burns said he received an email with vaccination records for a dog named Chulo 2, with Brown said was Shaw’s original name.
The next day, Dec. 20, Burns said he received “screenshots of messages sent from Ms. Brown” to a member of the Saratoga Police Department concerning how she was bitten, the affidavit says. According to the messages she “definitely identifies the attacking dog as Shaw.”
She said she “hadn’t done anything to the dog,” the affidavit says. “He came in from outside and was fighting with (another dog) through the fence. I stood behind him at his tail and kinda coached him on to his kennel. He went in and turned around and lunged at my stomach.”
Continued efforts to contact the woman directly were unsuccessful, and both she and Sgt. Brown continued to maintain another dog, Liberty, had bitten Mrs. Brown.
Continuing the investigation, Deputy Patrick Patterson made direct contact with Mrs. Brown on Dec. 22, the affidavit says. At that time, “She reported that Shaw was the dog that bit her. Initially she was afraid to tell because she was afraid Shaw would be taken.
“She couldn’t lie, and it was not Liberty that bit her. She reported that the bite had occurred at the kennels located outside of Saratoga in unincorporated Carbon County, Wyoming.”
Serving a warrant
On Dec. 30, a search warrant to seize Shaw was signed by 2nd Judicial District Circuit Court Judge Susan Stipe, and it was decided that the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office would serve the warrant the next day since the kennel is located just outside town limits. It was decided that during the seizure of the dog, Sgt. Brown would be ticketed for dog running at large in an unincorporated area.
Because of Sgt. Brown’s previous threats, the execution of the warrant had to be very carefully planned, the affidavit says. Sheriff Archie Roybal asked the Saratoga Police Department to assist.
Several attempts made to contact Sgt. Brown were unsuccessful, so it was decided to return to the Saratoga Fire Station and wait for the defendant to call back. During the trip back, he called, but the reception was poor.
Because of the poor phone connection, Sgt. Opfar’s body camera was used to record the conversation, the affidavit says.
When Sgt. Brown was informed that the bite case had been referred to the County Attorney’s Office and a search warrant issued to get Shaw, he “immediately became angry and stated that was not going to happen.”
The conversation deteriorated from there with Brown accusing people of “lying,” “hating” him and he accused Deputy Opfar of violating his Fourth Amendment rights. He refused twice to comply with the warrant and said the dog had been taken back to Colorado.
“I told him I had a court order but had no intention of fighting him,” Opfar wrote in his affidavit. “I told him I was not going to kick in his door and take the dog per the warrant.”
Sgt. Brown continued to “threaten all law enforcement personnel, and me, that if anyone came in to take his dog he would ‘break [their] neck,’” according to the affidavit. “He said I didn’t know what he did the last 18 years or what he was capable of.
“He said there was not anyone in the entire country that could ‘take him.” He said he would fight and win with a bad leg and all.”
Sgt. Brown continued to rant and repeatedly accused Opfar of violating his rights, not having evidence and threatened to sue him and the Sheriff’s Office for $400,000.
Opfar said he ended by saying he would respect that Brown wanted all future contact to go through his attorney, the affidavit says. “He replied, ‘cool.’ I told the defendant to have a good night and ended the conversation.
“Due to the escalation in the defendant’s demeanor and other risk factors previously identified, the warrant was not served nor was the defendant Brown cited.”
More charges
Because of Sgt. Brown’s behavior Dec. 31 in making threats and refusing to comply with the search warrant, two more charges were issued, the felony and his third misdemeanor.
An arrest warrant was issued for him Jan. 25. It was received by Sheriff Roybal on Feb. 9 and served the same day. Sgt. Brown was arrested in Rawlins without incident. He was booked into the Carbon County Jail and bonded out later that day.
The whereabouts of Shaw wasn’t unknown as of press time.
Brown has been suspended from the Saratoga Police Department as a result of the arrest.