The official publication paper for all Carbon County business has been awarded to the Saratoga Sun for the second consecutive year. The decision was made during the Dec. 1 County Commissioners meeting. In previous years the contract would be rotated between the Sun and the Rawlins Times.
There was no discussion among the Commissioners about advertising in both papers in order that all the citizens of Carbon County could have ready access to the county government’s official business.
The motion to award the contract to the Sun was made by Commissioner Sue Jones, who is a resident of the Riverside area and a business owner in the Upper Platte Valley.
“They have gone above and beyond the call. They are distributing the paper in Rawlins, so people have access to the official publication,” she said. “Josh has covered everything we have going in the county. They have worked this position.”
Josh Is Josh Wood, the editor and publisher of the Sun. At the Dec. 1 meeting, Wood was present and entered into a discussion with commissioners to clarify the newspaper’s bid.
(Editor’s note: Upper management of the Rawlins Times was not present because it had not been informed this matter was on the county commissioner agenda; in the past the decision to award the contract has been to do so later in the month, or at the beginning of January.)
“In the bid that was sent to the Carbon County Clerk, when contacted last week, I quoted the current price of $6 per square inch,” said Wood. “When I submitted the bid yesterday, along with our statement of ownership, the owner proposed a $6.10 rate, a 10 cent increase over last year.”
Wood would go on to list all the towns and agencies that use the Sun as their official newspaper, as well as mention that the paper was now sold over the counter at several Rawlins locations.
Chairman John Johnson then asked Jones if she wished to amend or change her motion. Jones turned the question over to Wood.
“Do you want to give back the 10 cents?”
Wood said he would call the owner and ask. Commissioner Byron Barkhurst made a motion to table the motion until Wood could get an answer.
Commissioner R. Travis Moore then weighed in.
“I have a concern. Last year there was some acknowledgment about rotating between papers,” he said. “I am saddened that the Rawlins Times has not lobbied for that rotation and sought to be a better publication for our county. I am very upset by that.”
When Wood returned a short while later the answer found favor with commissioners.
“The owner is willing to give back the 10 cents as requested, back to $6 per square inch for the 2021 year.”
That prompted a comment from Barkhurst.
“I was a little chapped about the 10 cent thing. I probably would have voted no on it,” he said. “I think you guys are deserving of it. I echo Commissioner Moore’s dissatisfaction with the Rawlins Times.
“I know they are going through some management and employee issues and I have empathy for that but, I also agree with Moore. They could be working at it a little bit, too.”
The motion to approve the Saratoga Sun as the official publication for all of Carbon County’s business passed 4-0 with one absent.
About the decision
According to Lisa Smith, substituting for County Clerk Gwynn Bartlett, the county clerk’s office, both papers submitted the same amount.
“Both quoted $6 per square inch for legal advertising, the same rate as last year,” said Smith. As stated earlier, the dime more increase from the Sun came the day before, on Nov. 30.
This decision was also made even though the Rawlins Times is published twice a week, primarily for the 8,000 to 9,000 citizens of Rawlins, as well as to surrounding county residents. The Saratoga Sun is published once a week, primarily for the 1,600- 1,700 residents of Saratoga and the surrounding area.
In order for the residents of Rawlins to get a copy of the county legal notices they must now either subscribe to the Saratoga Sun or find one at a Rawlins location.