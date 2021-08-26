RAWLINS -- For the second year in a row, school breakfast and lunch will be free to students in Carbon County.
“We know that this (program) is good through June of 2022, so for the whole school year, kiddos can eat breakfast and lunch for free,” Tami Ratcliffe, food service director for Carbon County School District No. 1, said on the first day of school in Rawlins.
Late last week, administrators for Carbon County School District No. 2 notified parents through its enotes system of the same news.
“Welcome back to school for the 2021-2022 school year. Breakfast and lunch are free for all students this school year,” an email from the district read.
In April, the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a broad range of flexibilities to allow school meal programs and childcare institutions across the country to continue serving healthy meals through the fall 2021. Previous meal service flexibilities were extended through June 30, 2022, and continued the USDA’s “commitment to provide safe, healthy meals free of charge to children as the pandemic continues to threaten the food and nutrition security of our most vulnerable,” according to a press release.
Up to 12 million children are currently living in households where they may not always have enough to eat during the pandemic.
“During the past year, America’s schools and childcare centers have provided a nutrition lifeline for children across the country, many of whom depend on USDA’s child nutrition programs for the nourishment they need to grow and thrive,” the press release states. “Some kids rely on these programs for as many as three meals a day, underscoring how essential it is for USDA to empower schools and childcare centers to continue their dedicated efforts to serve healthy meals, safely.”
Schools in Carbon County No. 1 will follow the National School Lunch Program meal pattern, Ratcliffe said.
“Kids will be able to choose if they want to take a main, fruit and a milk. It lessens waste, as opposed to, with the summer food program, kids had to take what was put in front of them,” she explained.
Carbon County No. 2 is asking that parents complete a free and reduced lunch application included in the schools’ back-to-school packets, as it is used for school funding. School district No. 1 schools are serving meals the same way they were served before COVID-19, where students form a line and choose the food they want before sitting down.
The free in-school meals, as well as similar summer programming, have been well-used by the community, Ratliffe said.
“At Rawlins Elementary School, our breakfast quadrupled because it was free,” she said.
Ratcliffe said she hoped to spread the word about the free meals to all parents — even those who may not struggle with food insecurity.
“I don’t know that all parents are aware that it is free again, but I want to make sure parents know it, because it is so convenient to have the kiddos eat at school,” she said. “You know how it is to get kids to school to begin with, and to have to get that feeding piece in there, this just helps parents a little bit more, no matter their situation.”