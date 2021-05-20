RAWLINS -- Carbon County School District No. 1 announced the dates of free sports physicals offered by Memorial Hospital of Carbon County.
Athletes can get their physicals from 5-7 p.m. on May 26 and June 2 at Rawlins High School and 5-7 p.m. May 25 at Little Snake River Valley School.
While the cost is free, organizers said a $20 donation is welcome, and Memorial Hospital said it will donate 100% of the funds back to the district's activities department.
More physical dates will be announced in the fall, and the hospital said it will offer physicals during the Carbon County Fair in the hospital's mobile clinic.