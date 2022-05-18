Archie Roybal, a longtime Carbon County law officer and sheriff, has announced he won’t seek re-election.
“I am retiring after 32 years of service to the citizens of Carbon County,” Roybal says in a letter released Friday. “This has been a difficult decision, and as your sheriff I will finish the term as I was elected to do.”
Roybal said that while he still has a passion for being in law enforcement, “it is time to retire and enjoy my family,” adding that the decision comes with “mixed emotions.”
“My vision has stayed the same to meet my statutory obligations as your sheriff,” he said about his time in elected office. “The pleasure in this position has been the relationships that I have built with friends, staff who have become family, citizens and other agencies in law enforcement over these past years.”
Roybal also expressed some sense of accomplishment for pushing multiple initiatives during his tenure as sheriff.
Among those are more security in local courts, an employee assistance program, commendations for employees, updating policies and expansion of the local Victim Advocate Program.
There are many others, including updating and expanding the county’s law enforcement tools and technology, the sheriff wrote.
“I have always been supportive of my staff and could not have done these things without their assistance or without the support from citizens and other department heads of the county, commissioners and other law enforcement agencies at local and state levels,” Roybal says in his letter.
He also said he’s kept the three campaign promises he made in using his experience, being fiscally responsible and upholding integrity.
“I truly cherish this opportunity to serve as the Carbon County sheriff and appreciate your ongoing support,” he wrote.