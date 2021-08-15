A long line snaked through the newly renovated ground level of the Carbon Building - Courthouse Annex, which houses the Rawlins Public Library and Carbon County Public Health. People lined up patiently to have books signed by C.J. Box before the formal library dedication on Friday.
C.J. Box is a best-selling author with Carbon County roots. The writer of 30 novels, including the Joe Pickett series, has seen more than 10 million copies of his books have been sold in the United States. Autographed copies of his books were availble at the library open house with proceeds donated to the Carbon County Library Foundation.
A long line snaked through the newly renovated ground level of the Carbon Building - Courthouse Annex, which houses the Rawlins Public Library and Carbon County Public Health. People lined up patiently to have books signed by C.J. Box before the formal library dedication on Friday.
C.J. Box is a best-selling author with Carbon County roots. The writer of 30 novels, including the Joe Pickett series, has seen more than 10 million copies of his books have been sold in the United States. Autographed copies of his books were availble at the library open house with proceeds donated to the Carbon County Library Foundation.
RAWLINS – C.J. Box could be the poster boy of small-town boy makes good. Folks in Carbon County remember when he was writing for the Saratoga Sun and contributing pithy articles to the Rawlins Daily Times back in the ‘80s.
I first met Chuck Box at a party at a friend’s house, Deb Tieman Vigil. Her husband was another cub reporter, Jim Tieman, with the Daily Times.
I remember Chuck as a quiet, thoughtful young man. After meeting him, I read his journalistic contributions to the local paper with more interest. The years went by and suddenly he was in the news instead of writing it. Though all of his readers are in awe of his literary talents, the citizens of Carbon County take special pride in his accomplishments.
Those accomplishments now include having his books made into TV series.
As a lover of Wyoming’s outdoors, his Joe Pickett books resonate with me.
His depiction of the life of a game warden likely resonates too with all low paid state workers that struggle to make ends meet.
Though his settings, story lines and characters attract readers, he has taken quite a bit of liberty over time with those settings and characters.
Like many locals, I couldn’t quit laughing when he had the owner/cook of the Wolf Hotel breaking up a fight swinging a cleaver. The real, mild-mannered owner, Doug Campbell, likely took a lot of ribbing. I know I couldn’t resist.
When Chuck hit the best seller list, his elation on Facebook was delightful. And all his Wyoming friends and neighbors shared that delight.
Friday when he signed books and was the guest speaker at the library grand opening, he talked about those successes with a boyish glee.
While he is way more polished these days, he is not an arrogant celebrity.
He makes time for his friends and neighbors and remains a personable small-town boy.