Saratoga Kiwanis Club members Barb Youngberg, left, and Cindy Carnes arrrived at Legion Park early Saturday to shovel 2 inches of snow off the Kiwanis Ice Rink next to Lollypops before the season’s opening party.
The Harris family prepares to enjoy a day of ice skating at the Kiwanis Rink Party on Saturday. Tyler helps son Noah, 8, lace up his skates as Mom Ashley helps Elijah with his. Jonah waits his turn.
Richard Hodges/For the Times
Nash Werth, 1, too young for skates but not wanting to be left out, glides on the ice in his snow boots with the help of his mom, Megan.
Richard Hodges/For the Times
Saratoga Kiwanis Club members Barb Youngberg, left, and Cindy Carnes arrrived at Legion Park early Saturday to shovel 2 inches of snow off the Kiwanis Ice Rink next to Lollypops before the season’s opening party.
Richard Hodges/For the Times
The Werth family came to try the Kiwanis Ice Rink on Saturday. Dad Damian and little Nash,1, watch Mom Megan laces up skates for Finnley, 5.
With the onset of consistent cold winter temperatures, the Platte Valley Kiwanis Club Ice Skating Rink in Saratoga was able to open with a skating party for local families.
This is the second year the small rink, about 20 feet by 45 feet, has been made at the back of Legion Park next to Lollypops Ice Cream Shop on Bridge Avenue.
It takes 4,000 gallons of water to make about 6 inches of ice in a collapsible pool, said Barb Youngberg, a spokesperson for the club. The pool is filled each winter and the ice level is maintained for the season by the Saratoga Volunteer Fire Department.
The rink surface is maintained by Kiwanis members during the season and it’s free for public use during daylight hours every day, said Youngberg. The club also provides free ice skates and helmets in a variety of sizes for children and adults who don’t have their own. The equipment is available for use at the rink and was provided by Bridge Street Bargains thrift store and other donations.
For very small skaters there are double-bladed skates to help them keep their balance as they learn to skate.
For Saturday’s opening party, the Kiwanis Club provided pizza, hot chocolate and coffee on the outside deck of Lollypops.