SARATOGA — The first announced public event for Saratoga this summer will be the pasture pool event at the Whistle Pig Saloon on June 12. The Pig will again host the Spanky’s fourth annual Prairie Dog Open Sagebrush Golf Tournament. The event will be on the naturally vegetated, undeveloped and unmanicured Whistle Pig property just south of Saratoga.
In addition to the golf game this fun-filled day will include a cornhole pitching contest, tailgate party with hamburgers and hot dogs, and live and silent auctions.
The auction has 47 items listed, as of press time. One of the bigger ticket items is an eight-hour float trip from Brush Creek Ranch on the North Platte River. There is also a helicopter ride for two people from Jackson Hole as well as a round of golf at the Rochelle Ranch Golf Course in Rawlins. There are a wide variety of items up for auction. When asked to contribute to the auctions, many local businesses made a cash donation directly to the Prairie Dog fundraiser, according to event organizer Dan Jones.
There will also be music by Saratoga resident Joey Diamond Jr., the full-service DJ, karaoke, trivia, bingo and professional emcee.
Registration can be done early at the Whistle Pig Saloon or at the events. There is a participation fee for each of the three events.
— For the golf event, registration costs $40 per person and the sign-up is before 2 p.m.
— For the cornhole pitching contest, registration is $10 per person and the deadline is 11 a.m.
— The tailgate party for the corn hole event costs $20 per person.
To raise additional money, the Prairie Dog Fundraiser is offering six different levels of sponsorships for the golf tournament, ranging in price from $40 per person all the way up to the premium tier hole sponsorship at $250 each. These sponsorship opportunities closed the first week in May.
Additional fundraising activities on June 12 will include two gun drawings.
— The first is for a Savage Axis 270 Caliber Bolt Action Rifle. Organizers said “donations” for this rifle are $20 each or six for $100.
— The second drawing is for a single action Ruger Wrangler six-round handgun, chambered for the 22 Long Rifle shells and with a 4.62-inch barrel. “Donations” for this handgun cost $10 each or six for $50.
Drawings will take place during the day’s events and the winners must be present to win and pass background checks to claim their prize.
“The Whistle Pig and Prairie Dog Fundraising LLC will proudly donate all the proceeds from this event to Saratoga Middle/High School activities,” according to the information passed out at the Saratoga Town Council meeting by Jones.
The group raised $7,194 in verified donations for the Saratoga Middle/High School for the 2019-20 school year, all from its independent fundraising activities.
During the 2019-20 school year, the group listed seven separate checks of $652 presented to Saratoga High School for football, volleyball, girls basketball, boys basketball, wrestling, cross-country, and track. The Saratoga VoAg Department and Music Department each received a check for $652. An additional check for $326 was given to the Saratoga High School speech and debate team. Jones stated that an additional $1,000 was also donated to the Special Ed department at the school.
For additional information about these activities, contact the Whistle Pig Saloon at 307-326-5774 or Dan and Trish Jones at 307-326-3730.