How does Gov. Mark Gordon start his day?
It’s usually pretty early, and when in Rawlins, it’s with a boost of sugar from Daylight Donuts.
During a recent visit to the small southern Wyoming town off Interstate 80 to discuss some serious water issues the city is working through, Gordon stopped in the local shop a little after its 5 a.m. opening June 16.
“We’re the only place open at 5 a.m. that early in the morning in Rawlins and he came in shortly after we opened,” said Darlene Shockley, who owns and operates Daylight Donuts with her husband, Virgil.
It also happened to be the day the Shockleys were celebrating their first year in business. It was a serendipitous visit that wasn’t planned ahead of time, but one the couple are glad to boast about.
“I had no idea he was coming through the door,” Darlene said. “But it was way cool. I grabbed my face and said, ‘Oh my God. That’s Gov. Gordon!’ You don’t expect those things to happen.”
What made the governor’s visit more welcome is how down-to-earth he was, she said.
“In talking to him, you could tell he cares about our little town, little Rawlins, Wyoming,” Darlene said. “That’s important to me.”
After posting a photo of Gordon with her and Virgil in the shop, Darlene said it quickly got more than 450 likes on Facebook.
The couple bought Daylight Donuts from the previous owner, who had shut the business down, and reopened it a year ago. As has been for many other Wyoming energy workers over the past few years, it was a new venture.
Virgil had worked for years in the oil field, “but when that crashed, we didn’t know what we were going to do,” Darlene said.
They inquired about and reopened the donut shop, and adopted what many would consider a very unorthodox work schedule. Virgil comes in at 4 p.m. and works all night preparing for the next day, and Darlene comes in at 3:30 a.m. and works until the shop closes at 2 p.m. after the lunch rush (they also sell breakfast and lunch items).
The shop is known for a couple of its specialty donuts, the Big Wyoming and Raspberry Rose. The Big Wyoming is a jumbo donut with various icings and toppings, and the Raspberry Rose is a raised donut that has raspberries in the dough.
But on the store’s 1-year anniversary, Gordon went with another selection, Darlene said. He had a Danish cream cheese éclair.
The governor also left with a dozen assorted Daylight Donuts.
After cooking up and selling “maybe about 10,000 donuts” in their first year, she said it was that baker’s dozen the governor bought on the anniversary that have been the most memorable.