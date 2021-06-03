RAWLINS — Summertime is the ideal time to pick up a great book, and the Carbon County Library System is encouraging readers of all ages to get outside with that book.
“Our summer reading theme is ‘Tails and Tales,’ and we’re doing a spinoff of that with an outdoor theme too,” Library Programming Manager Amelia Gilbert said. “The idea is to go outside, see animal tails and tell tales at the campfire. All our prizes are outdoor themed too.”
Although the Rawlins Library closed on June 1 as construction on the Carbon Building is expected to take about three weeks, summer reading has already begun.
“Our main headquarters library will be closed for much of the summer for construction on the Carbon Building, so that throws a bit of a wrench in the works, but it does not mean that we are not going to have summer reading,” said Jacob Mickelsen, executive director of the Carbon County Library System. “It just means that you better stock up on books early.”
Online registration is available through Beanstack.com by searching for “Carbon County.” Reading program participants can read, log progress and finish the challenge to win a prize. Registration will also be available at all eight branch libraries in the Carbon County Library System.
“The cool thing about being a countywide system is that we have eight branches, and everyone is participating. If you are low on books, every one of us is participating in the programs just as usual,” Mickelsen said.
Gilbert said ebooks and audiobooks do count in the challenge, and the Carbon County Library System is shifting to using the Overdrive app, which means local readers will have access to Overdrive materials from all participating Wyoming libraries. Each library branch will choose the format, or age groups, for the challenge, but in general, there will be child, tween and teen age groups, as well as adult groups. Prizes for adults and teens include reading neck lamps, water bottles, hammocks, leatherman pocketknives and a Wyoming “Off the Beaten Paths” tour guide. Kids’ prizes include a bundle of water guns, a water backpack, a fishing kit, a bug catching kit, mini lanterns and binoculars and a campfire storytelling book. Participants will choose one prize upon completion of the summer reading challenge, and will be entered into a countywide grand prize drawing for a firepit and camp chairs.
“We have plenty of funding available to make it a good summer reading program, and we guarantee every reader a prize if they finish,” Mickelsen said.
Summer reading challenges are somewhat of a response to the “summer slip” problem, where educators saw children falling behind in the summer, he explained. But they are also designed to encourage a lifelong love of books.
“Kids get out of school and a lot of them probably aren’t cracking another book until next September,” Mickelsen said. “This is really to encourage them to make reading a permanent part of their lives. There is this idea that if you can cultivate any of these habits in a kid, they will have them forever.”
And after all, reading is not just something to do in school.
“It’s also fun. In summer, you can read what you want, and be rewarded for that,” Mickelsen said.
Many library branches will also offer in-person events as COVID-19 restrictions allow. Participants should check the CCPL website or Facebook for details as the summer progresses.