RAWLINS — Carbon County Public Health Nurse Amanda Brown reported three new COVID-19 deaths during the Carbon County Commission’s monthly meeting on Aug. 3. These deaths were in people who were “under the age of 40.” There were also six people from the county hospitalized with COVID-19 issues, though that had improved to only one person hospitalized at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County as of Thursday afternoon.
Brown said this is something “we are really trying to watch right now.”
The county had 37 active COVID cases and 26 related deaths as of the figures available, Brown said on Tuesday.
“We have seen quite an increase over the last two to three weeks. In the last week we have seen an average of five new cases per day,” she said.
Carbon County’s positivity rate for the previous two weeks was 3.1% as of Aug. 2.
“(Previously) we were seeing zero to one or two (cases) here and there. It has been a pretty consistent increase,” Brown said.
According to updated figures the Wyoming Department of Health released Wednesday, the number of positive coronavirus tests in Carbon County remained the same at 3.1%, though the number of active cases had risen to 44.
Under the 14-day average, Carbon County had a rate of 527 cases per 100,000 population, putting it in the red or high transmission level category. Sixteen other counties in Wyoming shared the category with Carbon County in the most recent report.
Brown advised, “If you test positive or have concerns go home and isolate, and we will get hold of you as soon as possible. We are continuing to do case investigations, but with this increase our turnaround times are a little bit slower. We are not going to get contacts done right away or letters out right away.”
“We encourage people, if you have symptoms regardless of if you have been vaccinated, you should get tested,” she said.
There are “lots of options for free testing to get this increase stopped before it gets worse and before we get back in school,’’ said Brown. Hospital clinics around the county offer free tests. There is also a free at home test available from Vault, and people can contact the Carbon County Health Department for details.
As of Tuesday, 33.34% of Carbon County residents were fully vaccinated, putting them slightly ahead of the state average of 33.06%. The Wyoming Department of Health reports that 4,925 of the 15,247 people in Carbon County have been fully vaccinated, contributing to the 191,884 people fully vaccinated statewide.
For those still needing vaccinations, Brown said they are available.
“We are still offering COVID-19 clinics,” she said, but only at the Carbon County Public Health Office in Rawlins. The next clinic will be on Friday, Aug. 20, in Rawlins. Only Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available now.
Outreach vaccination clinics elsewhere in the county are under consideration but “only if there is enough interest,” according to Brown, who added they don’t want to waste vaccine and staff time for just a few shots. Vaccines are also available at some doctor offices, clinics, and pharmacies around the county. Check with local providers or visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/wyoming-covid-19-vaccine-information/county-covid-19-vaccine-information.
Brown expressed concern about the harassing phone calls being received at the County Health Department COVID-19 hotline.
“We are seeing a lot of people calling the hotline phone and just harassing my staff. If you have a complaint, just call me,” Brown said.
Those answering the hotline are there to help.
At the end of her five-minute presentation, Public Health Nurse Brown offered the commissioners a chance to ask questions and make comments.
“I tried to be quick,” she said.
At the start of the meeting, Commission Chairman John Johnson said he wanted a short meeting so he could go to the Carbon County Fair, where he was expected to participate.
No member of the Carbon County Commission voiced any questions or made any comments on the rising toll of the coronavirus pandemic.
In after meeting comments about hosting the annual fair amid the rising cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the county, Brown said the Carbon County Health Department continues to recommend following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance when it comes to masks, social distancing and vaccinations.
“At this time these are only recommendations and there are no current public health orders for Carbon County or the state,” she said.
According to Brown, Dr. Duane Abels, the county’s new health officer has not released any official statements. As of press time, neither the county commissioners nor the Carbon County Fair Board provided any additional comments for this story.
SARATOGA TOWN HALL CLOSURE UPDATE
Saratoga’s Town Hall was initially ordered to be locked down on Friday, Aug. 6, after staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Mayor Creed James extended the lockdown to Monday, Aug. 9, during the Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 3.