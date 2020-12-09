Believe it or not, Chanukah, the Festival of Lights, which lasts eight nights and days, is not a major holiday in the Jewish faith. It has only gained prominence since the 1960s, primarily because of the proximity to Christmas; that, and of more recent note thanks to Adam Sandler during his tenure on Saturday Night Live and his Chanukah song, of the latter, each year he would change the lyrics about who was and wasn’t Jewish.
Contrary to common belief, Chanukah is not the Jewish equivalent to Christmas. Again, it is only due to the closeness of it to Christmas has that misconception come into prominence.
The traditional way it is (or was) celebrated was not with the giving of lavish presents, and not for eight nights. Before gaining in popularity, often a child was perhaps given one present. Period.
It usually was something practical, such as gloves or a hat, or if you were really “lucky,” a pair of pants if you were a boy, or a dress if you were a girl. The running joke was, the outfit usually was one size too big. “Ah, you’ll grow into it,” was the (in)famous catchphrase.
Often, though, the gift given was some chocolate pressed into the shape of coins of various sizes and wrapped in embossed metal foil with designs to resemble ancient coins. These came in a small fishnet-style sack.
These were often used for playing with the dreidel, a four-sided “top” with a Hebrew letter. Depending upon which letter appeared after the dreidel finished spinning determined whether you collected or had to give away your coins.
There are also two Jewish foods associated with Chanukah. The main one is potato pancakes, known as latkes (pronounced “lot-kas.” For those who are older, that was also the name of a character on the 1970s-80s show, “Taxi,” as personified by Andy Kaufman).
The other food, is the doughnut.
These foods are associated with Chanukah because each is cooked in oil, and oil is the reason for candles being lit eight nights. For it was after the overthrow of an occupier of the nation of Israel/Judea, only a small amount of oil that was pure was found in the Temple, which had been desecrated and then restored.
That cruse of oil, to relight the eternal light, was barely enough to last one night. Miraculously, it lasted for eight, enough time to make new, pure oil.