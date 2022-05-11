Carbon County Visitors’ Council is celebrating the contributions of Wyoming’s travel and hospitality industry to the local economy as it prepares for the summer tourism season.

As Wyoming’s second-largest industry, tourists spent more than $4 billion in the state last year, including a significant local impact. In Carbon County, tourism in 2021 accounted for:

• 1,580 local jobs supported by travel and tourism

• $5.6 million in local tax revenues

• $2,180 in local and state tax revenue per household

Held annually in May, National Travel and Tourism Week encourages communities and businesses across the country to champion the impact of travel and what it means to jobs and economic growth. The Carbon County Commissioners recognize NTTW and signed a proclamation to highlight the importance of the travel and tourism industry on a local level.

“In Wyoming, travel brings in roughly $243 million in tax revenue,” said Leslie Jefferson, CEO of the Carbon County Visitors’ Council. “It’s important that as a state and industry, we all come together to raise awareness on the value travel holds for our economy.”

The travel, tourism and hospitality industry in Wyoming employs a diverse workforce that includes lodging facilities, guest ranches, outfitters and guides, restaurants, attractions, retail businesses and gas stations, while it also supports related sectors like agriculture, construction and finance.

To learn more about the significance of Wyoming’s tourism industry, visit wyomingcarboncounty.com.

