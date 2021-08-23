SARATOGA -- The Wyoming Solid Waste and Recycling Association (WSWRA) gathered at the Platte Valley Community Center in Saratoga from Aug. 16-18 for its annual convention. People came to listen to speakers concerning the latest information on how to operate their landfills and recycling centers and learn what the national trends are. Representatives from 120 agencies, towns and counties from all over Wyoming registered for this annual gathering, filling the Center’s 88-space parking lot to overflowing.
Twenty-five vendors traveled from as far away as Minnesota, Arizona, Oregon, and Texas as well as the neighboring states to showcase their services and products needed to operate landfills and recycling centers.
For early arrivals there was the traditional round of golf at the Saratoga Resort and Spa Golf Course on Monday, providing for an opportunity to socialize and network with others in the industry.
On Tuesday, convention host Randy Raymer, chairman of the Upper Platte River Solid Waste Disposal District (UPRSWDD) and Creed James, the mayor of Saratoga, welcomed attendees. As well as Raymer UPRSWDD board members LeRoy Stephenson and Schelby Merrill attended the conference.
The keynote speaker for this convention was Bill Wooditch, a corporate speaker from Irvine, California. His topic was “Failure Isn’t fatal – How to embrace defeat to transcend mediocrity.”
With the increased attention to recycling as a diversion strategy for what is thrown away as trash, this year’s convention offered a dual track for meetings and training, landfill issues and recycling trends.
Suzanne Engels presented the annual updates from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) for landfills, transfer stations and recycling center operators. Engels is the new solid and hazardous waste division administrator for the DEQ.
There was a one-hour presentation concerning “Fire Prevention Best Practices for Transfer Stations and Recycling Centers” presented by John Schumacher, a senior vice president at the Assurance Insurance Agency of Salt Lake City.
Dennis Colley discussed, “What’s going to happen to all those brown boxes?” Dennis Colley, who traveled from Itasca, Illinois, is the president and CEO of the Fiber Box Association. He discussed his concerns with the increase of all the cardboard boxes arriving at our homes and businesses because of the increase in online shopping and the progress being made to recycle them.
Training and testing for new landfill operators and managers was also offered at this conference.
On Tuesday afternoon, convention members adjourned to tour the Saratoga Transfer Station and Recycling Center. While there, the participants listened to UPRSWDD Chairman Randy Raymer and district engineer Craig Kopasz of Engineering Associates discuss the operation of this five-year-old facility. About 60 visitors viewed and listened to discussions about last year’s closure of the original bury pit facility. That closure changed Saratoga into a transfer station where all trash must be transferred to a lined pit landfill. The logistics and cost of moving all this area's trash to Laramie at $160 per ton was discussed. There was also a discussion of UPRSWDD’s effort to compost the animal waste and offal from local animal slaughter operations with sawdust and chips from the local sawmill to render this waste inert so it can be legally disposed in this site's still operational construction and demolition pit.
Tuesday’s activities wound down with an outdoor pig roast dinner with all the fixings, a horseshoe pitching contest and more opportunities for the attendees to network on Saratoga’s Veterans Island Park in the middle of the Platte River.
On Wednesday, conference attendees separated into two groups. Those in need of the latest information about issues concerning their landfills and transfer stations got a whole day of technical presentations on topics of their interest. This included subjects such as the essentials for safe leachate operations focusing on the safe handling and capture of rainwater and snow melt that has passed through buried trash to keep it out of the ground water. The process of gaining approval for solid and hazardous waste disposal was also discussed. Other landfill topics included ash impoundment, ground water remediation, insurance issues, financial responsibilities, and landfill closures.
For those interested in issues concerning their recycling centers there were talks on electronics recycling by Brad Morley of Tams Electronic Recycling of Lindon, Utah and recycling by Patrick Tierney. Other discussions focused on nationwide recycling markets with Dennis Colley, regional recycling market updates from Beau Peck, director of marketing and zero waste services of Interwest Paper of Salt Lake City, and a recycling roundtable. The afternoon recycling topics included food waste composting and the pay as you throw disposal strategy by Brenda Ashworth of Teton County. Vincent Leray of Recycling Partnership of Falls Church, Virginia, discussed rural recycling.
In addition to the indoor vendor displays at this conference, Casper Mfg. Inc. and Truck Equipment Co. (CMI-TECO) representative Jerry Williams drove a full-size $240,000 Mack trash truck from Casper to Saratoga to give attendees a chance to see the latest in refuse removal equipment and discuss the wide range of possible options available.
The WSWRA conference wrapped up with the annual business meeting followed by the conference banquet dinner of prime rib or salmon in the PVCC Great Hall on Wednesday evening. Door prizes and a round of gag golf and horseshoe awards were presented. The association also honored Cindie Langspor of Casper and Dennis Pino of Cheyenne for their years in the landfill business and long service on the WSWRA board.
All the food service for this event including the pig roast dinner, the convention banquet, and the lunches, as well as the breakfasts and hors-d’oeuvres provided for this three-day conference were prepared and served by the Campbell family, owners of the Wolf Hotel and Restaurant. Because of the serious shortage of help in Saratoga as well as around the country, Doug and Kathleen Campbell were prominent in assisting their son Judd in the catering for this event. When asked what it takes to handle an event this size, their son said, “5 a.m. till dark” for two days.