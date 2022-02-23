Two more Carbon County buildings will get gas generators that will enable them to operate off the electric grid.
At their meeting last week, the Carbon County Commissioners gave the green light to buying the generators for $45,500, all of it coming from Federal C-19 crisis funding that had been given to the county Health Department through the state.
County Emergency Management Manager Lenny Layman presented the proposed purchase on behalf of Amanda Brown, this county’s Public Health Nurse, who could not be at the meeting.
Layman said there was still grant money available, but it must be used by March 15 to qualify. The decision of where to place the generators was restricted by the grant requirements.
“We were not given the freedom to put a generator anywhere that we wanted,” Layman said. “It must be for an Emergency Operations Center. The (current) EOC C-4 fit perfectly.”
It was decided to place a small generator at the county Road and Bridge Department’s main shop in Rawlins because that is the home of the EOC. It also was decided to place the second larger generator at the county’s Murray Street Building because it will possibly be the future home of the EOC after the County and District Courts, which now occupy that building, move back into their remodeled courthouse.
The small generator, selected for the current EOC office, will be an 18 KW Home Line backup generator since this facility does not have a great power demand, said Jim Piche, the county’s building and grounds manager.
The Murray Street Building will need a larger generator because of its greater power demand. It will get a three-phase 50 KW commercial generator. Both generators will be powered by natural gas.
The small generator will cost $9,500 for the machine and installation. The larger 50 KW generator will cost $35,000 for the machine, the switching gear that is required and the installation, said Piche. Both new generators are the same brand as all the other generators the county has. The smaller machine is available in 30 days or less, but the large one is “further out, 20-22 weeks.”
Brown is satisfied that both fit the grant requirements, said Layman. She “already has the approval from the state to spend up to $45,000.” However, the expenditures need to be invoiced by March 15.
Commissioner Byron Barkhurst asked if there were “any other buildings or facilities in the county that would be equally or more in need of a generator.”
“I don’t think so,” Piche said.
Barkhurst made the motion to approve this purchase and it passed 4-0. Commissioner John Espy was absent from this meeting. He was in Washington, D.C., on government business. Commissioner Sue Jones attended by phone.