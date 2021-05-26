SARATOGA -- Kindergarten through sixth-grade students at Saratoga Elementary School participated in an end-of-the-school-year science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) activity. Students worked in pairs to design vessels for an egg drop Monday and Tuesday. Carbon Power and Light employees brought their 50-foot bucket truck and dropped each creation from the sky, while the kids waited to see if their egg survived or cracked in the fall.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus