A local inmate with the Wyoming Department of Corrections died last week, according to a report by the WDOC.

Cheyenne Dale William Dean, 62, died Thursday at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County.

Dean was convicted of kidnapping/facilitate felony/not released unharmed in Johnson

County and sentenced in 2002 to 45 to 50 years in prison by 4th District Court Judge Brackley.

Per WDOC policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death. The department does not release protected health information.

