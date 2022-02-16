WDOC: Inmate dies at Carbon County hospital Feb 16, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A local inmate with the Wyoming Department of Corrections died last week, according to a report by the WDOC.Cheyenne Dale William Dean, 62, died Thursday at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County.Dean was convicted of kidnapping/facilitate felony/not released unharmed in JohnsonCounty and sentenced in 2002 to 45 to 50 years in prison by 4th District Court Judge Brackley.Per WDOC policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death. The department does not release protected health information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Corner-crossing defendants move for dismissal of trespass charges Senior leadership transitions at RNB State Bank Following Cheney censure, Wyo Republicans evaluate allegiances Legislator continues push for convention of states Dozens from UW student-teaching in Carbon County Latest e-Edition Rawlins eTimes To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists