I sit on the edge of my seat, petrified. My chair moves at an agonizing snail’s pace about 30 feet above the ground below.
I fear I might plummet at any moment. I try slow breathing, as if mediating, in an attempt to ease my anxiety. It doesn’t work.
I am riding the chairlift at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area. It’s the final day of the Wyoming Winter Senior Games ski races and the events are all completed. All that remains is clearing the race course so the run can reopen to the public.
Debby Matheson, who is in charge of the races and the clean-up, asked me to carry some gear back to the lodge from the course on the Sundance run. I told her I’d get it done.
I hoisted the small pack onto my back, then took the briefcase-looking pack and slung it over my head and one arm so it hung across my torso.
I didn’t give it a second thought as I skied down the slope to the chairlift that is the only way back to the lodge from the “back side.” At the lift, the operator kindly slows the chair so I get on with the extra gear. My error is in not taking the pack off and putting it on the seat next to me. Instead, I keep it on and just sit down.
About 12 feet up the lift ride I realize my mistake. I can’t scoot back in the chair to a more secure position. Instead, I sit about half the distance from the front edge of the chair and the backrest.
I feel precariously perched atop the chair, unable to scoot back and scared to move any other direction. The satchel in my lap makes me tip slightly forward. I fear I actually might fall off.
It is breezy and with every slight sway of the chair. My breath catches as I try to hum in meditation. Looking up into the clear blue sky only increases my anxiety. The ride can’t end soon enough.
Of course I didn’t fall off or, likely, I would have become a news item: “Senior Olympic competitor plunges off chairlift.” Instead I just nervously laugh as I hop off at the end of the lift, the chuckle covering my extreme relief.
In spite of the rather nerve-wracking chair ride, the giant slalom course I skied that day was a hoot. Because of the lack of an ACL in one knee, I tend to hold back with my skiing. My fancy knee brace adds needed support, but I am nowhere near as daring as my younger years.
Still, I gave it my best, attempting to get down the slope as fast as possible. While I’m not sure what I looked like, I felt like I was flying.
After the designated two runs of the course, skiers gathered at the top pleading to have a third run just for the fun of it. I relented and said they could do a third run on the condition they return and help tear down the course.
Everyone agreed and, as much as I could tell, held to their word. They returned, joined forces, and we had the ski course cleared in quick order. Considering all the effort in putting it up two days earlier, taking it down was a breeze.
The Alpine ski races were just one of an array of sports offered in this year’s Wyoming Winter Senior Games held last week. There also was Nordic skiing, fat bike riding, snowshoeing, biathlon, speed skating, a curling clinic, swimming, pickleball, hockey shoot and the 1-mile power walk.
Alas, Mother Nature did not cooperate for all events. Closure of Interstate 80 and 50 mph winds resulted several events being canceled. Winter in Wyoming can be fickle.
Bad roads also limited attendance for the swim meet with some competitors opting to stay home.
Those making the meet still offered a lot of spunk. Craig Walker came all the way from California and, at 81 years old, was the second oldest swimmer in the event. The oldest swimmer honors go to 86-year-old Cork Kelly from Pinedale. Kelly is a fixture in Wyoming Senior Olympics with a mean breaststroke that he also swims in the National Senior Games.
Walker told me he didn’t even start to swim until he was 70 years old. He was an avid cyclist, having pedaled across the country, both east to west and north to south. Health limitations forced him to abandon cycling.
As an alternative, he went to the pool and started swimming. At the meet he even entered the 50-yard butterfly, a challenging stroke at any age.
While the 2022 Winter Senior Games are a wrap, there’s always 2023, when they return to Laramie again. Anyone age 50 and over is welcome to participate.
With a bit of luck, next year the weather will cooperate. One thing I know for sure, I’ll not get caught sitting precariously on the edge of my seat on a moving chair lift again. That’s an experience I don’t care to repeat.