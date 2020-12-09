A new statewide project called Team Wyoming is offering free elite forensics coaching to all high school students looking to improve their competitive debate skills.
Matt Liu, director of forensics and co-chief instructor for Team Wyoming, started this project with the hopes of providing high school students the sources and new opportunities to pursue an interest without breaking the bank.
The project is modeled after Debate Drills, a for-profit, private national elite technical tutoring service. Those services provided are expensive; tutoring sessions are tiered and range between $300 and $500 a month for expert tutoring. One year of training, which only consists of 32 hours of tutoring, costs $4000.
The exclusivity of this service poses a disadvantage to those who don’t have large amounts of spending money.
The idea behind Team Wyoming is to provide the same level of resources “ … to level the playing field for students who don’t have that economic access.” Liu said.
Competitive debate is dominated by individuals with access to elite coaching and makes it difficult for students to break through to the national circuit. The college level tutoring, provided in part by Liu, Lawrence Zhou —head coach — and four other UW undergraduates student, offers university resources to every high schooler in the state.
“We want to help students wherever they are,” said Liu
Zhou has worked with high school students for the past six years, most recently in China. He finds the work rewarding.
“They’re usually in their last stages of their real academic growth before they get to college,” Zhou said adding, “ this is the most opportune time where they have enough maturity and enough knowledge about themselves that they can actually learn a lot … college students on the other hand focus on mastery.
Many hands make light work says Liu, so the project also aims to alleviate some of the additional stresses burdened by Wyoming high school teachers. Asking teachers, who are tirelessly coping with the additional stresses of pandemic-related challenges, could lead to burnout.
One of the end goals of teaching Wyoming high school debaters is to start competitive training four years in advance for students who will eventually debate for the University of Wyoming. This requires a dedicated investment of time to the students, which Liu and Zhou offer.
“We have made our community service programs work by making them compatible with university self-interest,” said Liu
Providing students the same elite coaching for free that private tutoring companies offer for thousands of dollars —it is hoped — will give UW an unique advantage in competition in the coming years.
“You can’t be wrong about the facts, and win,” he said, “you have to have your arguments stand up to scrutiny in front of a mutual judge.”
Debate teaches how to be an effective public speaker and how to research and critically think, said Liu. Starting four years early gives future competitors transferable skills and the incentive to care about the truth and the facts