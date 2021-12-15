A blast of winter that began Thursday may not have brought huge amounts of snow to southern Wyoming, strong winds and cold temperatures helped keep roads dangerous through the weekend.
After being close all day and into the evening Friday, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs saw large stretches intermittently re-opened and closed through Sunday.
The highway conditions impacted delivery of the Saturday editions of the Rawlins Times and Rock Springs Rocket Miner, along with the Sunday edition of the Laramie Boomerang.
In Rawlins, hundreds of semitrailers were stranded by the closed highway. The Flying J Travel Center was packed all weekend with all 350-plus spaces for semitrailers filled through Monday morning.
“It was backed up the whole weekend,” said Lorie, a shift manager at the stop. “We’re still filled right now because traffic is only going 10 mph right now through Wamsutter.”
Much of the snow was expected to melt the first part of this week with temperatures in the high 40s before falling into the low 30s by the weekend.
Battle Pass closes for season
Highway 70 over Battle Pass in the Sierra Madres has officially closed for the season.
Wyoming Department of Transportation crews in Baggs and Saratoga decided weather forecasts and current road conditions warranted closing the section of WYO 70.
WYO 70 through Battle Pass (mile markers 27-50) closed Thursday due to strong winds as well as drifting and blowing snow. WYDOT crews in Saratoga and Baggs decided the added wintry weather the area received overnight, including heavy snow and strong winds, warranted the start of the seasonal closure.
Last year, WYO 70 closed Nov. 14. In previous years, WYO 70 closed Dec. 2 in 2019, Nov. 23 in 2018, Dec. 23 in 2017, Nov. 28 in 2016, Dec. 14 in 2015, Nov. 24 in 2014, Dec. 4 in 2013 and Dec. 8 in 2012.
WYO 70 will remain closed until WYDOT crews can work to clear the accumulated snow in the spring.
Wind gusts up to 118 mph
High winds and icy conditions kept several Wyoming highways closed Sunday, including large portions of Interstate 25 and Interstate 80. The closures followed a cold front that dumped snow over much of the region.
Although snowfall totals weren’t especially notable, the storm was followed by powerful winds that made visibility difficult and driving conditions treacherous at times. A peak wind report released Sunday morning by the National Weather Service showed a 118 mph gust recorded in Clark, a small community in the northern part of the state.
A 76 mph gust was recorded near Casper, with 62 mph winds reported at the city’s airport.
The high winds caused a structure at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds to collapse on Sunday, leaving metal debris in the road, the Casper Police Department reported.
Interstate 25 was closed Saturday and part of Sunday from Cheyenne to Douglas due to poor visibility and icy conditions.
As of Sunday afternoon, the Wyoming Department of Transportation had lifted the closure.
Interstate 80 was also totally closed between Rawlins and Laramie on Saturday and part of Sunday. Even after the full closure was lifted, rolling closures remained in effect from Evanston to Rawlins.
Long lines of semitrailers waiting for the closures to lift were seen on WYDOT web cams. The agency said multiple crashes had been reported and posted photos of several jackknifed semis along the interstate.
Wind speeds along the I-80 corridor in southeastern Wyoming reached speeds of nearly 80 mph.
Winds in Cheyenne topped out at 66 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Other closures on Sunday included Wyoming Highways 59, 50 and 387 in Campbell County; Wyoming Highway 34 between Bosler and I-25; Wyoming Highway 77 in the Shirley Basin.
Snow began falling on Thursday in Wyoming. Although the precipitation had cleared by Friday, high winds rolled into the area, creating blizzard-like conditions.
Gusts of 65 to 95 mph were recorded Saturday morning in wind-prone corridors of the state, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are expected to rise into the 50s in Casper by Tuesday. However, more snow is forecast for Wednesday.