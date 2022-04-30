Business Council grant will help PVAC project
The Wyoming Business Council has awarded $2,500 from its Rural Development Grant Program to the Platte Valley Arts Council for its Platte Valley Public Art Project. Six new murals and sculptures will be installed this summer and revealed Sept. 3.
Platte Valley Arts Council is a nonprofit organization serving Saratoga, Encampment and Riverside with arts and cultural events and programs. PVAChas worked to keep art in the everyday lives of locals and believes the money will strengthen the work being done.
“The project budget is over $104,000, so every dollar helps,” said Platte Valley Public Art Project Coordinator Stacy Crimmins. “We have raised about half of the funding needed at this point.”
In addition to grant funding, the PVAC will launch a mosaic mural fundraiser in May, and a silent auction will be held at the Grand Reveal Event on Sept. 3.
To learn more about PVAC or to donate, visit facebook.com/PlatteValleyArts or contact Crimmins at 307-326-7150 or pvacpublicart@yahoo.com.
New member of PVHP team no stranger to Saratoga
Carbon County native Rachal Blumenthal has joined the Platte Valley Healthcare Project team. She was hired to be the administrative assistant to the board of directors.
“She will have a broad range of responsibilities including coordinating the board’s activities and facilitating interaction between board members and the community,” says a press release announcing the hire.
This summer will be a busy time as the organization completes its North Platte Valley Medical Center and moves Saratoga Care Center residents and staff and Platte Valley Clinic staff and patients into the new facility on the west side of Saratoga.
Among her duties will be assisting Saratoga Care Center CEO Jeff Mincy.
Blumenthal was born in Rawlins but came to live in Saratoga when she was in the second grade. After graduating from Saratoga High School, she went on to Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs, where she studied business administration.
She returned to Saratoga in 2018 with Bank of the West.
“I enjoyed working in banking, but this job with PVHP seemed like such a fantastic opportunity to get in on the ground floor of something important and grow with it,” Blumenthal said.
Blumenthal is married and has two children: Brynleigh, 2 and Bricklin, 5 months. Her husband John owns Blumenthal Built, a construction company based in Saratoga.
Average gas prices rise nearly 6 cents in past week
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 5.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.08 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 1.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.18 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.59 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.86, a difference of $1.27 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.11 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 13.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.24 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
WYDOT, WHP announce transition plan for leadership
Wyoming Highway Patrol Col. Kebin Haller has announced he plans to retire in early June after more than 31 years in law enforcement.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Wyoming alongside the great men and women of the Wyoming Highway Patrol,” Haller said in a news release.
As the Wyoming Department of Transportation and WHP begin the search for a new colonel, Shannon Ratliff will temporarily come out of retirement starting May 16 to serve as interim administrator. Ratliff retired from the WHP in August 2021 as lieutenant colonel after more than 30 years of service in law enforcement.
WYDOT and WHP will consider applicants from both a nationwide pool, as well as candidates currently serving with the WHP for the position.
The search process for a new colonel is expected to take about six months.
Road to Yellowstone park gate set for repairs
CODY (WNE) — Sorely needed pavement work will be ongoing this summer on a little more than a 10-mile stretch of U.S. 14-16-20 on the North Fork leading up to the East Entrance to Yellowstone National Park.
Work will start Monday – the east gate opens May 6 – and is slated to continue through August.
The $5.4 million project, west of Cody, will consist of rotomilling the existing pavement surface, a 2-inch pavement overlay, chip sealing, minor slope flattening, guardrail repair and other work.
WYDOT spokesman Cody Beers said drivers will rarely be stopped for a lengthy period of time, as only one half of the roadway will be worked on at any one time, with pilot cars to lead traffic along the other lane.
“In evening and early morning there won’t be any delay, just reduced speed limits, but in the day they’ll be working,” he said. “(The) contractor will do its best to keep traffic flowing, but what a great place to get stopped. It’s the best scenery.”
The project extends east 10.25 miles to milepost 10.25 (Fishhawk Trailhead).
Prime contractor for the project is Mountain Construction Co. of Lovell.
This section of the road was originally constructed in 1996-97.
“Normal service life for pavement is approximately 20 years before it needs rehabilitation and an overlay,” said WYDOT resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody.
All work, with the exception of reclamation, is required to be complete by Aug. 31. Contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2022.
Woman arrested for drugged driving after hit and run
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 74-year-old woman was eventually arrested for driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, failing to report an accident and unsafe backing after a car was reportedly hit in the Lakeway Professional Center parking lot Monday morning.
A 83-year-old woman returned to the parking lot and found her brown 2012 Chevy had been hit by another vehicle, said Police Sgt. Dean Welch.
The hit and run was seen by a 27-year-old woman, who told officers a black 2008 Toyota had backed into the Chevy and left without leaving any information.
Officers later contacted the suspected Toyota driver, the 74-year-old woman, at Walmart. She told police her medication use may have impaired her driving that day.
She performed field sobriety tests and based on her performance, was arrested for driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, unsafe backing and failing to report an accident.
Worker dies in fall at Teton Village
JACKSON (WNE) – Construction worker Ricardo Miranda Hernandez died Wednesday after falling off a roof while working on the Cody House Condominiums in Teton Village.
Teton County Coroner Brent Blue said the cause of death has not been determined yet. Blue confirmed that Hernandez, whose age was unknown as of press time, fell off the roof at about 8:30 a.m.
“Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is saddened that a construction worker has died after suffering a fall while working on the roof of the Cody House Condominiums,” the resort said in a press release. “Teton Village Fire Department and Jackson Hole Fire/EMS responded immediately, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.”
The worker was not a resort employee. He was contracted by an outside company — MD Roofing — for work on the condominiums, which are adjacent to the Bridger Gondola.
Teton County has witnessed several workplace-related fatalities in recent history.
Man convicted in ‘95 murder dies in prison
NEWCASTLE (WNE) — Daniel Lee Harris, a South Dakota man convicted in a Newcastle murder case, died on April 17 in the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington.
Harris was sentenced to life in prison on Dec. 20, 1995, for his involvement in the death of Cheryl Varner. He was found guilty in Sixth Judicial District Court on various charges, including first-degree felony murder, first- and second-degree attempted sexual assault, criminal negligent homicide and assault and battery, according to stories prepared by the News Letter Journal.
According to the 1995 story, Harris and Varner had left a Newcastle bar together before driving to the LAK Lake. Harris has said during his testimony that he had attempted to have sex with Varner but that she had refused and slapped him.
The convicted felon then pushed Varner out of the pickup truck, driving off, leaving Varner alone and half-dressed at the lake. She died that night from hypothermia, and the jury found Harris responsible for her death.
At the time, prosecuting attorney Don Hansen did not seek the death penalty. Hansen had said that the decision to try Harris on felony murder charges had been made by former County Attorney Tracy Hunt.
Felony murder is defined as an act that causes death as a result of another felony act such as sexual assault or robbery.
A Wyoming Supreme Court appeal in 1997 upheld the Weston County court’s findings.
Harris was 57 at the time of his death. Per Wyoming Department of Correction policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death although the department does not release protected health information.
Teton County inmate guilty of more than pranking
JACKSON (WNE) — A jury found Alvaro Gonzales Mancia guilty of more than bad comedic timing after he left his cell and sneaked up on a deputy at the Teton County Jail.
Jurors found the 25-year-old guilty of interference with a peace officer and escape from official detention during a trial last week. The jury acquitted him on a third charge of simple assault.
The charges stemmed from an incident at the jail where Mancia has been awaiting trial on separate charges from last September. He’s alleged to have bear sprayed two officers responding to a domestic call.
Evidence at last week’s trial detailed how Cpl. Janalynn McKay was conducting a formal headcount on the evening of Oct. 27. During a headcount, McKay observes every inmate but doesn’t enter the cells.
Mancia testified that he obstructed the lock on his cell door so at 6:06 p.m. it wouldn’t lock after McKay confirmed his well being. A video shows that when she closed the cell door and turned away, Mancia left his cell and sprinted at her while her back was turned.
McKay testified that her intuition told her to turn around, at which point she saw Mancia and began yelling at him to get back to his cell. Mancia then retreated.
Mancia’s counsel Spencer King told the jury that Mancia only sneaked up on McKay as a joke; he intended to spook her but not to harm her.
“Mancia said as he was running up behind McKay he said, ‘Here’s Johnny,’ a reference to the movie ‘The Shining,’” Deputy Robert Osmond stated in an affidavit.
“This is an extremely simple case,” prosecuting attorney Clayton Kainer said during opening arguments. “An inmate escaped from his cell while the facility was in lockdown. He attempted to escape and [McKay] thwarted the attack.”
King argued that the statute describing official detention is vague and countered that yes, Mancia left his cell, but not the jail.