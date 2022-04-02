Rawlins will host a meeting about access to public resources at 1 p.m. April 22 at the Rawlins Music Academy, 412 4th St., to explain and discus WYO Help’s action plan for Carbon County and seek input about housing, access to health services and food insecurity.
The community action agency’s mission is to be a hub for communities it serves by helping identify and fill gaps in needed services. If there’s a need, WYO Help can facilitate:
• Employment: Vocational training, on –the-job experience, internships, career coaching, job search assistance and employment supplies like boots, clothes and tools.
• Education: Preschool support, financial literacy classes, college readiness, school supplies, before or after school activities, summer youth recreational activities, summer education programs, behavior improvement programs, mentoring, leadership training, adult literacy classes, leadership training, parenting supports, college application assistance, textbooks and scholarships.
• Asset building: Financial coaching, financial management, first time homebuyer counseling, foreclosure prevention counseling, small business set up and development, assistance obtaining health insurance, SSI payments, veteran’s benefits, TANF benefits, snap benefits, savings accounts set up, tax prep help, micro loans, business incubator, business development loans and auto repair.