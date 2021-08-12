SARATOGA -- Trash and recycling will be the main topics of discussion in Saratoga next week when the Wyoming Solid Waste and Recycling Association comes to town for its three-day annual statewide convention.
The convention will be hosted at the Platte Valley Community Center from Monday, Aug. 16, through Wednesday, Aug. 18.
MONDAY
-- The convention gets off to a leisurely start with Monday a pre-planning kickoff board meeting from 10-11 a.m. in the PVCC’s white room.
-- Vendors can begin setting up at the Platte Valley Community Center at noon.
There will be the annual Golf Networking Event from 1-5 p.m. These gatherings take place at each of the conventions around the state. The Saratoga Resort and Spa will host this activity at its nine-hole course that crosses the North Platte River. This event is limited to 32 people.
-- The community center will be the site where new landfill operators/managers can take the annual operator instruction test review from 2-3:45 p.m. followed by the instruction test from 4-5 p.m.
-- Registration for the convention begins at 5 p.m. at the community center.
-- The association’s welcome reception will run from 7-9 p.m. with refreshments served in the center’s great hall.
TUESDAY
-- The PVCC opens for vendor booth setup at 6:30 a.m.
-- Convention registration reopens at 7 a.m. with a buffet-style breakfast served in the center’s Great Hall from 7-8:30 a.m.
-- The conference kicks off at 8:30 a.m. in the center’s main auditorium with a welcome from WSWRA President Travis Evans, Upper Platte River Solid Waste Disposal District Chairman Randy Raymer and Saratoga Mayor Creed James. There will also be an agenda overview and housekeeping notes.
-- Keynote speaker Bill Wooditch will speak from 9-10:30 a.m. in the center’s main auditorium on “Failure isn’t Fatal – How to Embrace Defeat to Transcend Mediocrity.”
-- Dennis Colley, president/CEO of the Fiber Box Association, will speak about recycling from 11-11:45 a.m. In asking, “What is going to happen to all of those brown boxes?” he will review current recycling rates of commercial and residential programs and discuss how to deal with the increase in boxes going to residential homes with all the online shopping.
-- There will be a noon to 1 p.m. lunch break in the great hall.
-- John Schumacher will present fire prevention best practices for transfer stations and recycling centers from 1-2 p.m. in the main auditorium.
-- Suzanna Engles will present Department of Environmental Quality upates from 2:30-3:30 p.m. in the main auditorium.
-- Attendees can tour the Saratoga Transfer Station and Recycling Center and the closed landfill located 3 miles east of Saratoga from 3:30-5 p.m.
-- There will be a pig roast supper, horseshoe pitching contest and networking event from 6-10 p.m. at Veterans Island Park, in the North Platte River, on the east side of Saratoga. It will be catered by the Hotel Wolf.
WEDNESDAY
-- The convention reopens with a buffet style breakfast from 7-8:30 a.m. in the great gall.
-- Two concurrent technical presentations will take place in separate sessions.
The landfill/transfer station track will be in the main auditorium and include RDO integrated controls at 8 a.m., solid and hazardous waste approvals at 8:40 a.m., and essentials for safe leachate operations at 9:20 a.m.
The recycling/diversion track will be in the great hall. It will feature electronics recycling starting at 8 a.m., recycling and the answer to the China effect at 8:40 a.m., and a discussion about nationwide recycling markets at 9:20 a.m.
-- There will be a networking/exhibitor break from 10-10:30 a.m.
-- Technical presentations will resume in the same locations.
The landfill/transfer station track will look at ash impoundment beginning at 10:30 a.m. and groundwater remediation at 11:10 a.m.
The recycling/diversion track will look at regional recycling market updates at 10:30 a.m. and a recycling roundtable at 11:10 a.m.
-- The buffet lunch will be noon to 1 p.m. in the great hall.
-- Technical presentations will conclude in their previous locations.
The landfill/transfer station track will look at small landfill closures and final cover options at 1:15 p.m., landfill Closures and waste relocation costs at 2 p.m., and financial assurances and responsibility at 2:45 p.m.
The recycling/diversion track will close with recycling at 1:15 p.m., rural recycling partnerships at 2 p.m. and proper specifications of refuse trucks at 2:45 p.m., which will feature an in-person demonstration in the event center parking lot.
-- There will be another networking/exhibitor break from 3:30-4 p.m.
-- The annual WSWRA business meeting is set for 4-5 p.m. and will be followed by a break.
-- The social happy hour starts at 6 p.m. Snacks and the first wine or beer drink will be provided.
-- The WSWRA banquet dinner starts at 7 p.m. and will include sponsor recognition, event awards, prizes and giveaways.
-- The conference summary and closing remarks are set for 8:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
-- The conference ends with the annual board meeting for current and new board members at the PVCC.