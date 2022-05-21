For some University of Wyoming graduates, a day of celebration took a detour when U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyoming, made politically charged comments about gender during an afternoon commencement speech.
“Be on watch,” she said. “There are those in government who believe not that the creator endowed us with inalienable rights ... but that government created those rights, and that government should redefine those rights.
“Even fundamental scientific truths, such as the existence of two sexes, male and female, are subject to challenge these days.”
In response to the comment, many graduates and guests booed and yelled at the senator as she stayed on stage, smiling, before continuing her speech.
“I’m not making a comment on the fact that there are people who transition between sexes,” she continued moments later. “I personally question how under our constitution we could ban in-person worship services during a pandemic while labeling liquor stores as essential.”
This comment brought a round of applause and cheers from the audience before the arena quieted for the rest of her speech.
Lummis, herself is UW alum, opened the address by highlighting the importance of hard work and being willing to share wisdom with others.
She also touched on the significance of artificial intelligence in military technology, digital currency and protecting individual rights in the information age.
“Wyoming is well-suited to embrace the cultural aspects of the information age, because Wyoming is so aligned with the information age’s values with individual rights and responsibilities,” she said. “It’s not a dystopian future or a sci-fi novel; it’s here.”
Her speech then shifted toward ideas of individual freedom as she told the graduates that they woke up with “more individual freedom in the most creative, divinely inspired nation on earth.”
The following day, UW President Ed Seidel released a statement addressing Lummis’ two-sexes comment, saying that while the university welcomes free speech, it also welcomes diversity.
On Monday, the UW Inclusion Council released a more detailed statement refuting the senator’s claim that the existence of only two sexes is scientific truth.
About one in every 100 people have intersex characteristics, which is when a person’s chromosomes, anatomy and other traits represent multiple sexes, according to Scientific American. According to a recent survey of 2,200 students at UW, 14.5% of the student population identifies as LGBTQ, said former student body president Hunter Swilling.
“In accordance with the American Medical Association and the American Psychological Association, we affirm that humans may comprise various chromosomal variations, and not every person is strictly born female or male,” the Inclusion Council says in its statement. “Intersex members of our community who have diverse chromosomal makeup should be seen and recognized … regardless of biological sex, gender has a wide variety of expression.”
The group went on to apologize for the statement and encourage further discourse on diversity and inclusion for those who are interested.
The debacle comes in the days following Lummis’ vote against The Women’s Health Protection Act in congress, which failed but would have protected the right to abortion choice at a national level. The senator expressed that she is in favor of the leaked U. S. Supreme Court draft decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, which would leave it up to states to legislate the legality of abortion.
Lummis also is the first woman to serve as a United States senator for Wyoming.
The UW president’s office is in charge of choosing commencement speakers, and typically does so based on the speaker’s prominence and relevant life experiences, said UW spokesperson Chad Baldwin.
Lummis apologizes
“I share the fundamental belief that women and men are equal, but also acknowledge that there are biological differences and circumstances in which these differences need to be recognized,” Lummis wrote of her speech in a statement to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Monday. “That being said, it was never my intention to make anyone feel unwelcome or disrespected, and for that I apologize.”
She said her intention with the reference to the “two sexes” was to highlight the times residents live in, where the “metric of biological sex is under debate with potential implications for the shared Wyoming value of equality.”
For some UW students, the apology was a start, but not enough given the amount of power Lummis has as a senator.
“Senator Lummis is an immensely successful person, but instead of imparting her knowledge onto our graduating students, she used it as an opportunity to bring others down,” Swilling said. “Her comments were also immensely insensitive in light of the fact that UW has had a transgender student take their own life this year.
“I have heard many politicians give speeches, and given this was a completely nonpartisan event, I would have expected a nonpartisan speech. To hear her so thoroughly inject contentious politics was disheartening given this should have been a day of unity and hope.”