Election 2022 bug

Lawmakers have agreed to draft legislation that, if approved by the full Legislature next year, would distinctly change the format of elections across the state in 2024.

The approval came after more than two hours of testimony and discussion in the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Thursday. Members carefully weighed the benefits and shortcomings of instant runoff elections, ranked-choice voting and open primaries.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus